Students named Clarkson University Presidential Scholars

POTSDAM — Students have been named Presidential Scholars for the Spring 2022 semester at Clarkson University.
Maria Elizabeth Allen of Waddington, a junior majoring in biology.
Seth D. Anderson of Potsdam, a senior majoring in civil engineering.
Frederick Leroy Anson of Massena, a freshman majoring in political science.
Emma Rose Bloom of Parishville, a sophomore majoring in civil engineering/environmental engineering.
Noah Gordon Bohl of Potsdam, a junior majoring in environmental science and policy.
Jazmine Alyse Nicole Breedy of Potsdam, a senior majoring in biology/psychology.
Olivia R Brown of Heuvelton, a senior majoring in biology.
Morgan David Busch of Hannawa Falls, a junior majoring in computer science/mathematics.
Rhiannon E Clements of Potsdam, a senior majoring in biology.
Nelson Bruce Dane of Madrid, a sophomore majoring in computer engineering.
Mary E. Donnelly of Potsdam, a senior majoring in biomolecular science.
Jochanaan Axel Fair-Schulz of Potsdam, a freshman majoring in history.
Brynn J. Farley of Gouverneur, a sophomore majoring in civil engineering/environmental engineering.
Dylan T. Farr of Gouverneur, a sophomore majoring in engineering and management.
Logan C. Flynn of Massena, a senior majoring in global supply chain management.
Chris Hickman of Saint Regis Falls, a senior majoring in computer science.
Lexis Jade Huiatt of Lisbon, a sophomore majoring in biology.
Cooper Nicholas Hunter of Ogdensburg, a junior majoring in psychology.
Sydney Marie Jarvis of Norfolk, a junior majoring in biomolecular science/psychology.
Sina Charlotte Lufkin of Potsdam, a freshman majoring in psychology.
Patrick Harper Maciel of Potsdam, a junior majoring in communication, media & design.
Alexa Angeline McKee of Ogdensburg, a junior majoring in biology.
Yacob Melman of Potsdam, a freshman majoring in engineering studies.
Maelea M. Mercado of Canton, a senior majoring in mechanical engineering.
Conor Miller-Lynch of Norwood, a junior majoring in computer science.
Catherine Julia Monaghan of Colton, a senior majoring in biology.
Ian Morrow of Ogdensburg, a senior majoring in chemical engineering.
Mercedes Lee Osgood of Massena, a sophomore majoring in biology.
Cameron M. Palmer of Potsdam, a senior majoring in computer engineering.
Richard George Pandel of Waddington, a senior majoring in financial information and analysis.
Derek N. Pelkey of Madrid, a sophomore majoring in electrical engineering.
Daniel Perrotta of Potsdam, a senior majoring in mechanical engineering.
Elijah Francis Schechter of Hannawa Falls, a junior majoring in psychology.
Abrinel Marie Seeger of Canton, a senior majoring in psychology.
Elijah Thomas Shatraw of Potsdam, a junior majoring in communication.
Adarra Roxane Smith of Potsdam, a sophomore majoring in biomolecular science.
Hannah Marie Spilman of Gouverneur, a senior majoring in psychology.
Natalie Ann Warner of Colton, a sophomore majoring in environmental science and policy.
Garrett Austin Willard of Hermon, a senior majoring in chemical engineering.
Zach Woods of Potsdam, a senior majoring in mechanical engineering.
Presidential Scholars must achieve a minimum 3.80 grade-point average and carry at least 14 credit hours.
