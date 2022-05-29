POTSDAM — The following local students have been named to the Dean’s List for the Spring 2022 semester at Clarkson University:
Mahnoor Ali of Potsdam, a sophomore majoring in biomolecular science.
Abigail Elizabeth Avery of Massena, a freshman majoring in psychology.
Andrew Robert Baker of Oswego, a senior majoring in electrical engineering.
Carly Jane Beckstead of Massena, a freshman majoring in communication.
Andrew P. Caruso of Potsdam, a junior majoring in computer engineering.
Cole Robert Caruso of Potsdam, a senior majoring in computer engineering.
Derek W. Cuyler of Oswego, a senior majoring in civil engineering.
Saanvi Dhaniyala of Potsdam, a sophomore majoring in computer science.
Jacob Allen Dutch of Brasher Falls, a senior majoring in engineering and management.
Abigail Frances Faul of Oswego, a sophomore majoring in psychology.
Peter Samuel Firlet of Morristown, a sophomore majoring in mechanical engineering.
Abigail Diana Green of South Colton, a junior majoring in biology.
Eliza Camille Hadlock of Hammond, a junior majoring in financial information and analysis.
Abby E Harrell of Oswego, a senior majoring in innovation and entrepreneurship.
Avery Hawn of Gouverneur, a senior majoring in software engineering.
Alec S. Hayes of Parishville, a junior majoring in innovation and entrepreneurship.
Michael James Hewey of Norwood, a sophomore majoring in electrical engineering.
Alexander Paul Koproski of Oswego, a junior majoring in engineering and management.
Matthew M. Koscak of Potsdam, a senior majoring in electrical engineering.
Emma Catherine LaBarge of Massena, a freshman majoring in business studies.
Ryan J. LaShomb of Norwood, a sophomore majoring in electrical engineering.
Autumn Devine MacWilliams of Parishville, a junior majoring in innovation and entrepreneurship.
Brooke Nicole Mackey of Potsdam, a freshman majoring in digital arts and sciences.
Marissa Janet McLean of Norwood, a junior majoring in psychology.
Matthew Newcombe of Massena, a senior majoring in business intelligence and data analytics.
Emily Grace Newtown of Norfolk, a sophomore majoring in biology.
Sarah Elizabeth Nichols of Ogdensburg, a junior majoring in psychology.
Matthew Keith Rosser of Canton, a junior majoring in aerospace engineering/mechanical engineering.
Gabriel Grant Rutherford of Waddington, a sophomore majoring in history/political science.
Romano Sergi of Potsdam, a junior majoring in financial information and analysis.
Garrett Robert Simmons of Oswegatchie, a sophomore majoring in history.
Edward Martin Sisson of Potsdam, a junior majoring in mechanical engineering.
Jadon T.J. Christopher Sullivan of Harrisville, a junior majoring in engineering and management.
Dan F. Wellings of Potsdam, a senior majoring in communication.
Carson J. Wescott of Ogdensburg, a junior majoring in innovation and entrepreneurship.
Madison Lillian Yette of Parishville, a senior majoring in psychology.
Dean’s List students must achieve a minimum 3.25 grade-point average and also carry at least 14 credit hours.
