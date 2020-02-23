The Greater Ogdensburg Chamber of Commerce has announced the January BOCES Student of the Month is Tyler VanBrocklin, a senior from Hermon-DeKalb School District. Tyler is a student in the BOCES Natural Resource Management Program.
“Tyler is a great student. He is always eager to participate in class and always volunteers for any task from answering questions about tree identification to operating and maintaining equipment. Tyler is hard-working and willing to help his fellow students,” Ryan Burkam, Natural Resource Management Program Instructor at BOCES said.
Tyler plans to continue his studies in college and is interested in a career with the Department of Environmental Conservation office, possibly as a forest ranger.
From left are Larry Jenne, principal, Northwest Tech; Laura Pearson, executive director, Greater Ogdensburg Chamber of Commerce; Tyler VanBrocklin; Ryan Burkum, instructor, Northwest Tech Natural Resource Management Program and Mark White, superintendent, Hermon-DeKalb School District.
Tyler received a certificate from BOCES, a Chamber Dollars check sponsored by Jones Insurance Agency and a plaque from the Ogdensburg Chamber of Commerce.
The Greater Ogdensburg Chamber of Commerce has announced the January OFA Student of the Month is eighth-grader Greta Ferris. She was nominated by her science teacher, Ruth-Anne Barkley.
“Greta works well with her science class team. She helps to keep the team-focused. She gets excited when her team is successful! She contributes to the team effort,” Ms. Barkley said.
Greta demonstrates characteristics of leadership, teamwork and open-mindedness. She is a notably dedicated student. Greta is taking advanced math and advanced science. She is currently a chorus and band member and she is currently a member of marching band, honor society, builders club and student council.
From left are David Price, principal, OFA Middle School; Kerri TenEyck, OFA Middle School Guidance Counselor; Laura Pearson, executive director, Greater Ogdensburg Chamber of Commerce; Greta Ferris with her proud parents, Erin and Michael Ferris.
Greta received a certificate from OFA, a Chamber Dollars check generously sponsored by Ed-Med Federal Credit Union and a plaque from the Ogdensburg Chamber of Commerce.
MORRISVILLE — SUNY Morrisville recently announced those students who were named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2019 semester. To be named to the Dean’s List, a student must achieve an average of 3.0 to 3.99 for the semester and complete 12 credit hours.
Local students named to the list are: Madison Holden Cook of Colton,Alana McDonald of Potsdam, Benjamin Sprague.
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — The University of Hartford has announced that Mekayla Fountaine of Massena has been named to its President’s List, signified by a 3.75 GPA or higher, for fall 2019.
BUFFALO — Canisius College named more than 1,110 undergraduate students to its fall 2019 Dean’s List. The following local students made the list:
n Jacalyn Lamica, from Norfolk, an Animal Behavior Ecology and Conservation major at Canisius and member of the Class of 2020.
n Benjamin Paquette, from Morristown, a Digital Media Arts major at Canisius and member of the Class of 2020.
To qualify for the Dean’s List students must have attained a grade point average of at least 3.50 for the semester and completed at least four courses of three credits or equivalent
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.