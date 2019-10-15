Students tidy edge of highway in Norwood 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Buy Now About 30 Seaway Area Tech students volunteered earlier this month to pick up trash along a section of Route 56 in Norwood that the school maintains as part of the Adopt-a-Highway program. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Transfer Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags St. Lawrence Wdt Daily Photos St. Lawrence County Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News NAC roundup: LaRose paces OFA past Malone for boys soccer win Frontier League roundup: Falcons rally to win and claim ‘C’ Division title Ogdensburg City Council approves two union contracts Students tidy edge of highway in Norwood High school cross country: Beaver River boys, South Lewis girls win FL titles Church community to rally in support of soldier diagnosed with brain cancer Lewis County Court action on Oct. 11 Massena Volunteer Fire Department selects Hartford as Fireman of the Year Most Popular Watertown contractor owes thousands after string of unfinished jobs Massena woman sentenced to weekends in jail for death of grandson Calcium woman accused of tackling and punching woman, taking her cell phone Cargo ship freed after nearly a week stuck in the St. Lawrence Canton traffic Stop leads to mobile meth lab bust
