CANTON — Clarkson Construction Engineering Management Consulting Group (C3G) will present its preliminary findings from a study of Court Street traffic at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Court Room at the Municipal Building, 60 Main St.
Village Trustee Klaus Proemm said the study is to improve access and safety for pedestrians and cyclists on the busy village street.
The presentation Tuesday is preliminary and for informational purposes only.
“C3G have spent the last two months collecting data on Court Street,” Matthieu T. Cote, an intern working on the project said in an email. “This data includes, but is not limited to, the prior infrastructure located along the street, street signs, sidewalk conditions, crosswalk locations, vehicle speeds, pedestrian counts, bicyclist counts, and accident data.”
Mr. Cote said the students will be looking for some feedback and did identify some opportunities for infrastructure improvements.
“These ideas have been greatly influenced based on community need and ideas brought to the interns by both board members and the general public,” Mr. Cote wrote.
According to its web site, C3G uses Clarkson University students in an experiential learning mode to deliver products that clients would not be otherwise able to conduct using professional consulting services.
The meeting is open to the public and will be available on ZOOM. A link to the meeting will be made available on cantonny.gov.
