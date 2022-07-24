Court Street

A rainy walk down Court Street in Canton. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

CANTON — Clarkson Construction Engineering Management Consulting Group (C3G) will present its preliminary findings from a study of Court Street traffic at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the courtroom at the Canton Municipal Building, 60 Main St.

Village Trustee Klaus D. Proemm said the study is to improve access and safety for pedestrians and cyclists on the busy village street.

