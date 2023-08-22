CANTON — As the years go by, St. Lawrence County faces a decrease in population, but an increase in those over 65 years old, and that needs to be addressed in future housing plans.
That data was part of a presentation made Tuesday to the St. Lawrence County Fair Housing Task Force by Sasha Henderson, a summer intern from St. Lawrence University.
Henderson spent her summer taking part in a fair housing assessment that showed different factors affecting fair housing in St. Lawrence County as of 2021. The population numbers were among them. She said that trend is expected to continue “for the foreseeable future.”
“As the population continues to decline, the aging population will continue to increase,” Henderson said. “So, that has a lot of implications for fair housing because the county is going to need to start considering ways in which housing can be improved so that housing can be more accessible for aging populations and can be accommodated for disabilities.”
The number of individuals who are not white also impact access to fair housing in some parts of the county.
“Where you see higher concentrations of non-white households, this may take into account persons who are incarcerated. So, that influences the percentage rates in Ogdensburg, Canton and Gouverneur because correctional facilities are located in those census tracks. They also have the four universities that are located both between Canton and Potsdam,” said Matilda M. Larson, a planner with the St. Lawrence County Planning Office.
Henderson said as a whole there were five “opportunity indicators” that impacted access to fair housing, including poverty, education, employment, transportation and health.
“These five indicators are sort of the baseline for ensuring that people are getting fair housing,” she said.
She said, as of the 2021 report, Massena led in poverty at 21.20%, followed by Ogdensburg at 18.40%, Gouverneur at 17.40%, Potsdam at 17.20% and Canton at 12.10%.
The poverty rate by family type was 20.40% for female householder, 6.08% for male householder, 5.20% for married couples and 8.90% total.
“Female heads of household are much more likely to experience poverty than any other household,” Henderson said.
Planner 1 Preston Santimaw said the individual poverty rate had declined from 19.4% in 2017 to 17.7% in 2018, 17.9% in 2019, 17.6% in 2020 and 17.1% in 2021. For families, the poverty rate declined from 13.7% in 2017 to 12.6% in 2018 and 2019, 12.2% in 2020 and 11.4% in 2021.
Task force member Michael J. Zagrobelny wondered how those numbers stacked up against national figures. Those numbers were not available during Tuesday’s meeting.
“I think that’s a good suggestion to say how does the county’s poverty rate compare to the state and how has it trended. I think that’s a good slide to add,” Larson said.
The median household income was $62,500 in Canton, $54,351 in St. Lawrence County, $53,510 in Ogdensburg, $51,410 in Potsdam, $49,369 in Massena and $39,774 in Gouverneur. Santimaw said the median family income rose from $57,668 in 2017 to $69,328 in 2021 while the median individual income rose slightly from $54,115 in 2017 to $54,351 in 2021 after some declines.
Henderson also addressed proficiency in English language arts and math from students in grades three through eight as of 2021. But, Larson and Zagrobelny questioned the accuracy of the numbers because of changes in assessments and in-classroom learning during the pandemic. With only 4 out of 10 students in grades three through eight participating in spring 2021 state assessments because of the pandemic, state Education Department officials had said the results weren’t representative of the state’s student population and shouldn’t be compared to previous years.
“It’s not a really great indicator of what’s happening up in school,” Zagrobelny said.
Unemployment also figured into the examination of fair housing, Henderson said. She said that, as of 2021, the unemployment rate was 8% in Canton, 7.40% in Potsdam, 6.70% in Ogdensburg, 6.30% in St. Lawrence County, 5.80% in Massena and 5.70% in Gouverneur.
She said that, following COVID, there were increased dependent care needs because of the aging population, some individuals received higher unemployment benefits than if they were employed, some individuals had a fear of contracting COVID at work, and there was a slower population growth.
Henderson said her study indicated several overall factors impacting fair housing. Among them were areas disproportionately burdened by poverty may also suffer from housing quality issues; individuals living below the poverty line may have fewer opportunities to access educational, professional and medical services; and investment in accessible and affordable housing was necessary as more people were aging and/or living with one or more disabilities.
She said it was also important to distinguish between poor quality housing and Amish households that are intentionally limited in facilities.
