OGDENSBURG — Assistant Fire Chief Kenneth Stull has been appointed Ogdensburg’s acting fire chief.
City Manager Stephen P. Jellie had been provisional fire chief since July 2020 following the retirement of Michael J. Farrell in January that year. A resolution to appoint Mr. Jellie as permanent fire chief failed the Ogdensburg City Council earlier this month.
In a news release issued Tuesday evening, the city announced Mr. Stull’s appointment to fill the acting fire chief position, effective June 20.
After graduating from Ogdensburg Free Academy in 1995, Mr. Stull attended SUNY Canton and earned an associate of applied science in the individual study of trades, becoming certified in electrical maintenance, construction and heating and plumbing. He was then employed by UA Local 73 Plumbers and the pipefitters union.
An Ogdensburg native, Mr. Stull has been a firefighter with the city since 2000. He graduated from the New York State Academy of Fire Science in 2001. He was promoted to fire captain and municipal training instructor in 2008.
In 2013, he was promoted to assistant fire chief and held various roles including training officer, team leader of the St. Lawrence County Hazmat Team and safety officer of the Confined Space Rescue Team.
Mr. Stull holds many national certifications including firefighter 1 and 2, fire officer 1 and 2, fire instructor 1 and 2 and state certifications that include advanced hazmat technician, confined space rescue technician, EMT-D, code enforcement officer, advanced open water diver, and CPR instructor.
The release noted that the city will soon begin a nationwide search to find a permanent fire chief.
