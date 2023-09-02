Suicide is not the answer, help is available

POTSDAM — St. Lawrence Health (SLH) has a team of trained Behavioral Health specialists available to assist individuals who are facing a personal or inner crisis. In addition, multiple resources throughout St. Lawrence County are available for 24/7 assistance.
September 10 is World Suicide Prevention Day, and St. Lawrence Health wants the entire North County and beyond to know support and resources are available.
“There are many online resources, text lines, and crisis hotlines that provide support to a person who is struggling. The best thing anyone can do is reach out when they are having a difficult time,” noted Gouverneur Hospital Behavioral Health Services Director Heather Rich, LCSW, CASAC-MC. “Most individuals wait until they are in crisis, or feel they cannot reach out until they are in a crisis, but that is not true. Resources are available to support people even if they think it’s a small problem.
“I encourage everyone to reach out no matter how small they think their problem is. We will never think of you as a bother or a burden; unfortunately, many feel this way and it becomes a barrier to them when reaching out for help,” she added.
The St. Lawrence County Suicide Awareness Coalition (https://stlawco.gov/Departments/CommunityServices/24HoursCrisisServices) is a great resource for learning more about suicide awareness; they offer training for community members and have informational materials available. One of SLH’s counselors is part of the Coalition, and she provided information on suicides in the County over the recent past.
Year / Total / Male / Female
2019 / 12 / 11 / 1
2020 / 15 / 12 / 3
2021 / 18 / 14 / 4
2022 / 12 / 7 5
· Men die by suicide more often than women.
· Women attempt suicide more often.
· Working men between the ages of 35 – 65 die by suicide more often.
· For every life lost to suicide, 25 people will attempt.
· For every suicide, 135 people are exposed.
· Firearms are the most common method used.
Friends and family members are not trained to look for “signs” in their loved ones to see if they are in danger of trying to harm themselves. However, Ms. Rich pointed out the best thing we can do for those we care about is to truly ask them how they are.
“Don’t just accept ‘I’m fine’ as an answer. We are quick to gloss over honestly checking in with each other due to the fast pace of life. There are societal pressures of gauging how successful we are by how busy or productive we are. We need to truly stop and see each other. We all have our struggles, and it really is okay to let others know that it’s safe to share those struggles. Each of us wants to be seen, heard, and accepted by others,” Ms. Rich said.
“If you truly believe someone is struggling with suicidal thoughts, do not be afraid to come right out and ask them ‘are you thinking about ending your life?’ If they answer yes, be ready to support them and lead them to professionals who are available in your community,” she said.
While it is difficult to actually attribute the impact that COVID-19 has had on suicides, it is evident there have been many areas of our lives that were impacted. The pandemic undoubtedly affected the mental and overall health of the youth, young adults, and adults of our region and world.
As children had to “attend” classes from home, and many adults were told to leave their office and work from home, the support they were used to receiving from those surroundings were withdrawn, leaving them isolated.
“For many kids, schools are their safe haven for food, shelter, and emotional support. In having to isolate at home, that put many children in an unhealthy environment for longer periods. The same is true for adults who felt work was their safe haven from an abusive partner. In both cases, their support system was taken away,” Ms. Rich said.
“We have seen an increase in stress and anxiety for many adults who had to juggle working from home, and/or support their children who were remote learning. With all of this, it has been difficult for many adults to regain their supports, or feel safe as a whole,” she added.
Factors which may lead to suicide include a relationship in crisis, loss of freedom, illness, being fired or expelled, or suffering from a major loss. Other factors include:
· Biological - sexual identity, race, age
· Personal - child abuse/bullying, loss of parent, drugs/alcohol
· Environmental - season, geography, urban/rural
St. Lawrence Health provides outpatient Behavioral Health services in Gouverneur, Massena, and Potsdam. Please visit https://www.stlawrencehealthsystem.org/services/behavioral-health for more information.
