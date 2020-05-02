CANTON — The St. Lawrence County One-Stop Career Center has been making some modifications to its Summer Youth Employment Program to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Barbara A. Lashua, executive director of the Workforce Development Board at the center, told county legislators Monday night that the approaching Summer Youth Program has not yet been determined to have been canceled, but that the board is working on a new way to deliver services.
“Summer youth is coming up and that is a pretty good chunk of our program,” Ms. Lashua told board members. “So we have been creating flyers for the local high schools, advertising our programs.”
That would include putting flyers in the bags for school lunch programs, sending them out through email and to guidance counselors, to forward them on to students who meet the criteria for the program.
Additionally Ms. Lashua said the center is exploring some virtual delivery programs for youth, contacting past participants directly to see if they may be able to be a part of the program again this year and are setting up online interviews for summer youth, “thinking that a lot of what the kids will do will be training, soft skills those things, via the internet.”
For the first time, the career center has an online application so that young people can apply for work without person-to-person contact. That application can be found at http://slconestop.com/
Ms. Lashua gave the update following the passing of a resolution during the monthly Finance Committee meeting modifying the 2020 budget for the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act for the PY19 WIOA budget to transfer $30,000 formula funds from Dislocated Worker Accounts to Adult Accounts.
“Basically what we are requesting to do is move some funds that will provide a little more flexibility for us as we move forward and we don’t believe that this will impact our ability to offer services to anyone who is eligible,” Ms. Lashua said. “These funds are easily transferable, unlike the youth funding that we are provided.”
The One-Stop Career Center has also been reaching out to partner agencies to check in and offer guidance, contacting work sites to secure agreements, ask for input from the work sites or possible ideas for virtual connections Ms. Lashua said, with one person in the office at 80 Route 310 every day during regular office hours.
“They are making referrals, they are helping people with food banks, partner agencies, they are offering guidance, reassurance, phone numbers for applying for unemployment insurance,” Ms. Lashua said. “We are contacting participants where it is appropriate because we are keeping up with the local job listings, so when there are openings and we know there somebody is a good fit we’ll have that contact.”
People are also being encouraged to participate in online training.
“So we’ve been busy. It’s been a challenging process, but the One-Stop staff really deserve some kudos,” Ms. Lashua said. “They are a phenomenal group of people, certainly with the best interest of the St. Lawrence County Residents in mind, so I am very grateful for that.”
