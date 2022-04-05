POTSDAM — The village administrator told the board of trustees that he believes the source of an extra 2 million gallons of water per day flowing to the Potsdam wastewater treatment plant has been identified.
“We believe we’ve isolated our waterflow,” Village Administrator Gregory O. Thompson said Monday night. “Believe it or not, we’re fairly certain it’s sump pumps in the village.”
At the last village board meeting in March, Mr. Thompson reported that the water treatment plant on Lower Cherry Street had been handling 3.2 million gallons of water per day, up from the average for this time of year of 1 to 1.2 million gallons.
“We’re trying to get the word out there to have people not pump directly into the system,” Mr. Thompson said.
He said sump pumps should be sending the excess water into the groundwater system or into a storm sewer. He suggested everyone in the village who uses a sump pump to check the line and make sure it isn’t dumping directly into the sewer system.
“Most of the old houses in Potsdam are full of water” and need a sump pump, Trustee Steven J. Warr said. “If (excess water) goes down your driveway and down to the edge of the road into that storm sewer, that’s what it’s there for.”
Mr. Thompson has said previously that the excess water going into the treatment plant isn’t presenting a safety issue. The plant’s maximum capacity is somewhere around 5 million gallons per day, he said.
