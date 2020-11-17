OSWEGATCHIE — A Sunday evening fire at a United Helpers residential site on Route 68 has left a three-stall garage charred and taped off, as an investigation into the blaze continues.
Morristown and Ogdensburg fire departments were dispatched to RiverLedge nursing home, 8101 Route 68, at about 4:15 p.m., arriving at a working structure fire with the attached garage fully involved. The exterior walls and roof of the garage and its laundry room were heavily damaged by fire and water.
Morristown Fire reports Ogdensburg personnel arrived on scene within three minutes, knocking down the fire and preventing spread to the adjacent residential building, which sustained heat damage to siding and windows.
A nursing home staffer was taken to Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center, Ogdensburg, and two others were treated on scene, all for smoke inhalation issues. No other crew or community member injuries were reported.
Nicholas B. Friot, St. Lawrence County deputy fire coordinator for District 4, said the fire was fully controlled in about two hours, before high winds swept through the area Sunday night.
Morristown and Ogdensburg crews were assisted by Heuvelton Fire, Ogdensburg Rescue, the Morristown Auxiliary, state police and National Grid.
