HANNAWA FALLS — A trailer was damaged in an early Sunday morning fire.
Hannawa Falls Fire Chief Dereck J. Sagriff said they were dispatched to 161 Butternut Ridge Road around 1:50 a.m.
Updated: January 23, 2023 @ 5:01 pm
HANNAWA FALLS — A trailer was damaged in an early Sunday morning fire.
Hannawa Falls Fire Chief Dereck J. Sagriff said they were dispatched to 161 Butternut Ridge Road around 1:50 a.m.
He said they quickly arrived on scene to find the trailer with “fire in the walls and the ceiling caused from a woodstove.”
Firefighters took 15 to 20 minutes to put it out and remained on the scene for a couple of hours afterward.
He said there were four occupants and the trailer can be fixed.
“There needs to be some work done with it, but it can be livable,” Mr. Sagriff said.
No injuries were reported.
Hannawa Falls was assisted at the scene by Colton and Pierrepont fire departments.
