NORWOOD — Melody Levison, of Norwood, moves her vehicle on Monday morning, which came within inches of being hit by a section of pine tree that fell on the family’s Pleasant Street garage during Sunday night’s storm.
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
- Local history: How kids helped build Watertown’s zoo at Thompson Park
- Sunday night storm damage in Norwood
- Cleveland native selected to 2020-22 Phi Kappa Phi Council of Students
- Free community dinner at Minetto United Methodist Church in Minetto
- Cayuga Community College campuses safely reopen for students, prospective students
- Oswego County natives graduate from SUNY Oneonta
- Watertown native’s documentary highlights plight of homeless L.A. teens
- New pilot boat arrives in Cape Vincent
Most Popular
-
Norwood triplets, born on different days in different years, beat the odds
-
Massena Rescue Squad board to investigate ‘incendiary’ social media posts
-
Editorial — City (micro)manager: Ogdensburg officials want to diminish key government position
-
84-year-old man dead after suffering medical problem on ATV in Theresa
-
Owner of Uncle Sam Boat Tours thanks volunteers after ship runs aground
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.