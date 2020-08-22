COLTON — Ten minutes before the curtain was to go up on the final performance of The Sunday Rock Legacy Project’s production of “The Sparkley Clean Funeral Singers,” Elaine Kuracina was sanitizing the portable toilet.
Five minutes before curtain she was helping to park the final cars arriving in the makeshift drive-in theater and reminding those already parked to tune their radios to 102.3 FM in order to hear the broadcast of the play.
Such is the work of a co-director in the time of COVID. Ms. Kuracina, and everybody involved in the show were wearing a lot of hats in order to keep cast and crew to a minimum, thus allowing more audience within the restrictions on large gatherings brought on by the coronavirus.
The play had been chosen more than a year ago, Ms. Kuracina said. All the elements were in place when the coronavirus pandemic emerged and changed everybody’s plans.
The Sunday Rock Legacy Project organizers are used to adapting to changes. Their annual plays have been performed in the auditorium at Colton Pierrepont Central School, in the school’s cafeteria, in a firehouse, where a firetruck was written into the show, and now in a field abutting a swamp behind Amvets Post 262.
The cast and musicians were working so hard on the production that Ms. Kuracina said she became determined.
“I was thinking, I can’t give up, I can’t not find a place for us to perform so I checked with the Massena Drive-in and a couple of other community centers, like in Crary Mills. Pickens Hall was going to let us do it, but we couldn’t have it inside,” she said. “The Amvets were going to let us use their inside banquet facility but when we said we couldn’t have it inside, they said, ‘you can have the field.’”
The location presented some challenges for Ms. Kuracina’s co-director James Wildman who was in charge of sound.
The sound for the show had to be split three ways, he said. There is the sound of the band which has to go to monitors behind the stage for the benefit of the actors. The mix of the band and the singers has to go to speakers in front of the stage for broadcast across the field and then through an FM transmitter to be broadcast to car radios.
“We started this project at a point where the COVID virus wasn’t an issue and we made the plans, we got the ducks all in a row and we came to a place where we’ve got everything ready to go except were we don’t have a place to play,” Mr. Wildman said. “So we said, what can we do to be able to provide some frivolity and entertainment in this rather bleak and rather dark time.”
On this last afternoon of the play’s three-day run, the full capacity crowd greeted Ms. Kuracina with a chorus of horn honks as she introduced the play.
The players, wearing face shields, performed to the semicircle of vehicles — embracing the new normal.
The Sunday Rock Legacy Project’s ninth season might be its strangest yet, but it proved to anyone that was paying attention that the old adage — the show must go on — is indeed true.
Play cast:
Emily Pelkey
Vania Falen
Jim Fryer
Frank Vaisey
Production crew
Co-directors Elaine Kuracina and James Wildman
Music Director Joshua Barkley
Sound design and technician James Wildman
Technical assistant Cooper Stuntz
Stage construction and sets Elaine Kuracina, James Wildman, Frank Vaisey, Cooper Stuntz, Mary Jane Watson and Ronald Watson
Musicians:
Joshua Barkley, keyboard
Tyler Allen, guitar
Hannah Kirby, bass
Joey LaShomb, percussion.
