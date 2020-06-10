POTSDAM — Sunday Smith of Potsdam recently became the newest member of the Rotary Club of Potsdam in its first-ever online induction ceremony.
The event was conducted on Zoom and attended by other Potsdam Rotary members, including her new member sponsor, Mary Sue Foster. President Duane Pelkey conducted the ceremony during the club’s weekly Wednesday noon meeting.
Smith is a Certified Nurse Midwife and founder of North Country Baby Blessings, which provides education and funds to help uninsured families offset the cost of out-of-hospital care.
She has worked in the mortgage, sales, and pharmaceutical event management fields, but has been in health care since 1996. She became a nurse in 2012 and a Certified Nurse Midwife in 2016.
In 2017, Smith and her husband, Bradley, and two children moved to the north country, where she has been providing maternity and women’s health care to families in five counties ever since through her solo private practice.
In 2018, Smith founded a non-profit organization, North Country Baby Blessings, which provides education and funds to help uninsured families offset the cost of out of hospital care. She plans to build a local birth center in the near future.
Smith has presented at the American College of Nurse Midwives Annual Convention; the Gender, Sex, and Sexuality conference; and the World Midwifery Congress. She is also an adjunct clinical professor in the Clarkson University Physician Assistant Studies program.
The Potsdam Rotary Club meets each Wednesday at noon, currently online. Guests are welcome.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.