POTSDAM — New agreements between SUNY Potsdam and SUNY Adirondack are paving the way for smooth, guaranteed transfer of Adirondack graduates into Bachelor of Art degree programs in theatre and arts management at Potsdam.
The SUNY Potsdam baccalaureate programs in theatre and arts management will open their doors to all Adirondack graduates holding associate degrees in humanities and social science, as well of those holding individual studies degrees. The agreements were finalized by SUNY Adirondack President Dr. Kristine Duffy and SUNY Potsdam President Dr. Kristin G. Esterberg on July 22.
“We are proud to partner with our colleagues at SUNY Potsdam to add more direct transfer pathways for our students interested in the theatre arts. We share a commitment to advancing a student’s education through small classes, rigorous support and high-quality faculty,” said SUNY Adirondack President Dr. Kristine Duffy.
SUNY Adirondack and SUNY Potsdam are working together to give individual attention to students who are interested in this opportunity -- including advising and degree planning support to help students take appropriate coursework and stay on track for timely degree completion, with two years at Adirondack and two at Potsdam. Application fees are waived, and qualified students will have access to transfer scholarships as well.
“We welcome these students from SUNY Adirondack, who come well prepared to complete their degrees in the dynamic fields of arts management and theatre,” said SUNY Potsdam President Dr. Kristin G. Esterberg. “These transfer agreements are good for everyone, and especially students, who can easily see how their two-year associate degree programs link directly with Potsdam’s bachelor’s degree programs.”
“The faculty involved in these agreements really play that crucial role in forging strong and sustainable partnerships, putting highly-qualified transfer students in a position to benefit from the rigor of continuing their undergraduate work at Potsdam. We look forward to welcoming students into the theatre and arts management programs, two of our dynamic arts fields of study here at SUNY Potsdam,” said SUNY Potsdam School of Arts and Sciences Dean Dr. Gretchen Galbraith.
Those interested in learning more about the guaranteed admission program and other academic programs offered at SUNY Adirondack and SUNY Potsdam can contact Adirondack’s admissions office at (518) 743-2200, or Potsdam’s office of admissions at (315) 267-2180.
