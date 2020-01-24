CANTON — SUNY Canton is requesting donations of gently-used professional attire, including collared shirts, dress shoes, ties, sweaters, blouses and blazers, for its annual virtual clothing drive which will launch in April.
Donations will be accepted from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays, Feb. 1, 15 and 29, in the main lobby of French Hall, 34 Cornell Drive.
Donations can also be dropped off at the Ready Center in the Richard W. Miller Campus Center from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
The clothing will then be available to students and community members, free of charge, in April. SUNY Canton students can browse clothing online at sunycantonclothingfair.org from April 11 to 19, and community members can browse clothing from April 20 to 29.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.