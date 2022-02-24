CANTON — SUNY Canton is seeking gently used professional attire from the community for a spring online clothing fair.
The college will accept donations on campus behind Kennedy Hall from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 5, and Saturday, March 19. The SUNY Canton Ready Center in the Richard W. Miller Campus Center, Room 224, will also accept donations Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
“We’re pleased to resume this initiative after a hiatus due to COVID restrictions,” said Director of SUNY Canton Career Services Julie A. Parkman. “Our students can acquire wardrobe pieces that make them look and feel their best at an interview or in the workplace.”
Organizers are requesting the following items:
Men’s and women’s professional suits
Collared shirts
Blouses
Skirts
Dresses
Dress shoes; no sneakers or athletic shoes
Scrubs
Dress pants
Blazers and dress jackets
Sweaters
Ties
Scarves
Dress socks, nylons and tights in original packaging
For more information, contact the SUNY Canton Career Services Office at 315-386-7119.
