SUNY Canton achieves Gold status on military friendly list

Eric Armstrong, a retired Army military police officer who resides in Black River, is one of more than 140 military-connected students currently enrolled at SUNY Canton. The college has recently been awarded Gold status in G.I. Jobs Magazine’s annual Military-Friendly School rankings. SUNY Canton photo

CANTON — SUNY Canton has been selected again to receive one of the highest designations on the 2023-2024 Military Friendly school rankings.

This is the 12th consecutive year the college has appeared on the list and the second straight year earning a Gold status. Of the more than 1,800 schools that were included, 250 earned this prestigious standing. The results will be published in G.I. Jobs Magazine’s May issue.

