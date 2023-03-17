CANTON — SUNY Canton has been selected again to receive one of the highest designations on the 2023-2024 Military Friendly school rankings.
This is the 12th consecutive year the college has appeared on the list and the second straight year earning a Gold status. Of the more than 1,800 schools that were included, 250 earned this prestigious standing. The results will be published in G.I. Jobs Magazine’s May issue.
SUNY Canton currently has 142 military-connected students, including Eric Armstrong, a retired Army military police officer who is enrolled in the Automotive Technology associate degree program.
“I wanted a school and degree that emphasized hands-on instruction, because my goal is to open a small engine repair shop in the North Country,” the Black River resident said.
In addition to classroom learning, Armstrong was selected for the college’s Presidential Internship Program, working part-time in the Automotive Lab.
He said his transition from the military to full-time college student was easy thanks to the guidance of Patrick S. Massaro, SUNY Canton’s veterans coordinator.
“He helped streamline the process for me, which was very helpful,” Armstrong said.
In addition to providing personalized support, SUNY Canton waives enrollment fees for all active duty, National Guard, reserve and veteran students. On campus, the Raymond G. Modell Veterans Lounge offers a space where students can socialize and study.
Renowned for its military friendly culture, the college was also included in the 2022-2023 Military Times magazine’s “Best for Vets” issue and selected as one of the most Military Spouse Friendly schools in the nation for 2022-2023.
