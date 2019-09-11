CANTON — SUNY Canton moved up three spots to tie for 23rd position in “Regional Colleges North” in the U.S. News & World Report’s Best Colleges rankings. The college was previously listed 26th in 2019.
SUNY Canton also tied for a 13th place spot on the 2020 “Top Public Schools” ranking category and was similarly tied for 13th among “Best Colleges for Veterans.” It also picked up a 14th position in “Best Value Schools” and was ranked 33rd in “Top Performers on Social Mobility.” All of the rankings were established in comparison to similar colleges within the Regional Colleges North division.
“Our strong U.S. News rankings are a point of pride for the entire college community,” said SUNY Canton President Zvi Szafran in a press release from the college. “At the heart of our success are the progressive applied academic programs we offer to prepare students for tomorrow’s careers.”
This year’s rankings were released Sept. 9, and are based on graduation and retention rates, assessment of academic standing, faculty resources, student selectivity, financial resources, graduation rates, alumni giving, and other statistics.
Supporting the move, the college has maintained enrollment goals in the face of a state-wide decline in high school graduates. Additionally, graduation rates and placement rates have increased in the past year. With increased popularity in programs, the college has significantly improved its selectivity while maintaining its mission as an accessible, affordable institution. Friends and alumni donated more than $2 million in the last year, which represents a 67 percent increase from the previous year.
SUNY Canton also was ranked within the top 100 in U.S. News and World Report’s Best Online Programs for 2019. The college has 18 fully online majors and about 31 percent of its student population is completely online.
Much of the college’s recent success is outlined in the online version of the 2018-19 SUNY Canton Annual Report prepared for SUNY Chancellor Kristina M. Johnson.
