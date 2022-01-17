SUNY Canton announces fall 2021 dean’s list
SUNY Canton recognizes more than 400 students for making the Dean’s List during the fall 2021 semester.
Dean’s List recognizes full-time students who earned a GPA between 3.25 and 3.74.
Local students honored include:
Trent C. Dow, a SUNY Canton Law Enforcement Leadership major from Brasher Falls.
Hope M. Kilcollins, a SUNY Canton Health and Fitness Promotion major from Brasher Falls.
Ansen C. Weegar, a SUNY Canton Electrical Engineering Technology major from Brasher Falls.
Robert Beaudin, a SUNY Canton Homeland Security major from Canton.
Cammara K. Bissonette, a SUNY Canton Agribusiness Management major from Canton.
Easton Butterfield, a SUNY Canton Industrial Technology Management major from Canton.
Justin Estep, a SUNY Canton Emergency Management major from Canton,.
Ethan G. Furnia, a SUNY Canton Criminal Justice major from Canton.
Erin Grandaw, a SUNY Canton Health and Fitness Promotion major from Canton.
Austin S. Jordan, a SUNY Canton Game Design and Development major from Canton.
Michael LePonto, a SUNY Canton Information Technology major from Canton.
Sam Martin, a SUNY Canton Legal Studies major from Canton.
Genevieve Smith, a SUNY Canton Nursing major from Canton.
Ashley A. Teriele, a SUNY Canton Applied Psychology major from Canton.
Ashley N. Vanderwege, a SUNY Canton Liberal Arts-General Studies major from Canton.
Thea M. Krywanczyk, a SUNY Canton Nursing major from Chase Mills,.
Eric H. Alan, a SUNY Canton Nursing major from Colton.
Jozalynn M. Campbell, a SUNY Canton Individual Studies major from Colton.
Logan Reed, a SUNY Canton Electrical Engineering Technology major from Colton.
Zach A. Denesha, a SUNY Canton Sports Management major from De Kalb Junction.
Caleb Trathen, a SUNY Canton Engineering Science major from De Peyster.
Alexandra S. Dombrose, a SUNY Canton Business Administration major from Edwards.
Peter W. Parrish, a SUNY Canton Engineering Science major from Edwards.
Benjamin E. Blair, a SUNY Canton Nursing major from Gouverneur.
Melissa A. Cruz, a SUNY Canton Applied Psychology major from Gouverneur.
Lily R. Griffith, a SUNY Canton Funeral Services Administration major from Gouverneur.
Christian S. Kingsbury, a SUNY Canton Engineering Science major from Gouverneur.
Noah W. Macaulay, a SUNY Canton HVAC Trades major from Gouverneur.
Josh D. Miller, a SUNY Canton Information Technology major from Gouverneur.
Reese J. Morenz, a SUNY Canton Nursing major from Gouverneur.
Ty Reed, a SUNY Canton Criminal Investigation major from Gouverneur.
Kelsi Shippee, a SUNY Canton Health Care Management major from Gouverneur.
Jenna F. Shippee, a SUNY Canton Nursing major from Gouverneur.
Carter W. Simmons, a SUNY Canton HVAC Trades major from Gouverneur.
Kaleigh A. Weber, a SUNY Canton Applied Psychology major from Gouverneur.
Kyrus R. Whitmire, a SUNY Canton Undeclared Major major from Gouverneur.
Matthew M. Hodgdon, a SUNY Canton HVAC Trades major from Hammond.
Connor Dickinson, a SUNY Canton Physical Therapist Assistant major from Harrisville.
Loretta L. Harris, a SUNY Canton Health Care Management major from Harrisville.
Benjamin M. Taylor, a SUNY Canton Physical Therapist Assistant major from Harrisville.
Mackenzie L. Woodward, a SUNY Canton Applied Psychology major from Harrisville.
Austin C. Farr, a SUNY Canton Nursing major from Hermon.
Briana M. Tulip, a SUNY Canton Nursing major from Hermon.
Katelyn Bertrand, a SUNY Canton Nursing major from Lisbon.
Michaela A. Fields, a SUNY Canton Health and Fitness Promotion major from Lisbon.
Carly J. Harper, a SUNY Canton Individual Studies major from Lisbon.
Cheali Kench, a SUNY Canton Nursing major from Lisbon.
Gregory S. Wood, a SUNY Canton Business Administration major from Lisbon.
Simone J. Arquiett, a SUNY Canton Applied Psychology major from Madrid.
Nicholas J. Beldock, a SUNY Canton Electrical Construction and Maintenance major from Madrid.
Marissa Hawkins, a SUNY Canton Applied Psychology major from Madrid.
Jacob Mayette, a SUNY Canton Criminal Investigation major from Madrid.
Evan Ruddy, a SUNY Canton Sports Management major from Madrid.
Alexis M. Sullivan, a SUNY Canton Health and Fitness Promotion major from Madrid.
Shelby Vallance, a SUNY Canton Criminal Investigation major from Madrid.
Ryan Borey, a SUNY Canton Electrical Engineering Technology major from Massena.
Robert E. Chapman, a SUNY Canton Game Design and Development major from Massena.
Molly Coburn, a SUNY Canton Nursing major from Massena.
Erica Daniels, a SUNY Canton Nursing major from Massena.
Sara deBoer-Oakes, a SUNY Canton Nursing major from Massena.
Morgan M. Deragon, a SUNY Canton Applied Psychology major from Massena.
Ethan P. Firnstein, a SUNY Canton Sports Management major from Massena.
Austin J. Fridenberg, a SUNY Canton Criminal Investigation major from Massena.
Jessica C. Goodfellow, a SUNY Canton Health Care Management major from Massena.
Tanya M. Green, a SUNY Canton Individual Studies major from Massena.
Katherine A. Havican, a SUNY Canton Applied Psychology major from Massena.
Lleyton L. LaDue, a SUNY Canton Sports Management major from Massena,.
Hailey M. Lanning, a SUNY Canton Practical Nursing major from Massena.
Celse McAloon, a SUNY Canton Criminal Investigation major from Massena.
Marcella J. Perry, a SUNY Canton Nursing major from Massena.
Jazmyn P. Premo, a SUNY Canton Criminal Justice major from Massena.
Jeselyn P. Simpson, a SUNY Canton Nursing major from Massena.
Edward J. Slade, a SUNY Canton Business Administration major from Massena.
Bryan J. Thompson, a SUNY Canton Esports Management major from Massena.
Dylan J. Tyo, a SUNY Canton Mechanical Engineering Technology major from Massena.
Tiffany Wallenhorst, a SUNY Canton Health and Fitness Promotion major from Massena.
Connor L. Breitbeck, a SUNY Canton Applied Psychology major from Norfolk.
Karli L. Clark, a SUNY Canton Applied Psychology major from Norfolk.
Cole Currier, a SUNY Canton Graphic and Multimedia Design major from Norfolk.
Fisnik Hadzovic, a SUNY Canton Accounting major from Norfolk.
Abrianna M. Jandreau, a SUNY Canton Forensic Criminology major from Norfolk.
Noah Jessmer, a SUNY Canton Graphic and Multimedia Design major from Norfolk.
Grace D. Vari, a SUNY Canton Veterinary Technology major from Norfolk.
Noah A. Felix, a SUNY Canton Physical Therapist Assistant major from North Lawrence.
Laura Jones, a SUNY Canton Veterinary Technology major from North Lawrence.
Jordan W. Burnett, a SUNY Canton Criminal Justice major from Norwood.
Holden Costello-Prashaw, a SUNY Canton Homeland Security major from Norwood.
Noah R. Dominy, a SUNY Canton Liberal Arts-General Studies major from Norwood.
Emily Kolanko, a SUNY Canton Health Care Management major from Norwood.
John M. Vasquez, a SUNY Canton Nursing major from Norwood.
Courtney E. Baker, a SUNY Canton Nursing major from Ogdensburg.
Mark Barr, a SUNY Canton Automotive Technology major from Ogdensburg.
Colin Brabant, a SUNY Canton HVAC Trades major from Ogdensburg.
Kursten Cooke, a SUNY Canton Applied Psychology major from Ogdensburg.
Amber Cunningham, a SUNY Canton Health Care Management major from Ogdensburg.
Abigail Hollis, a SUNY Canton Criminal Justice major from Ogdensburg.
Makayla M. Hyde, a SUNY Canton Undeclared Major major from Ogdensburg.
Sarah M. Karoum, a SUNY Canton Criminal Investigation major from Ogdensburg.
Jayden Kench, a SUNY Canton Esports Management major from Ogdensburg.
Julia L. LOrange, a SUNY Canton Early Childhood major from Ogdensburg.
Gregory S. Mallott, a SUNY Canton Business Administration major from Ogdensburg.
Cody S. McCormick, a SUNY Canton Business Administration major from Ogdensburg.
Chelsea Montroy, a SUNY Canton Applied Psychology major from Ogdensburg.
Autumn Moore, a SUNY Canton Accounting major from Ogdensburg.
Gavin W. Moquin, a SUNY Canton Undeclared Major major from Ogdensburg.
Adrianha S. Parks, a SUNY Canton Individual Studies major from Ogdensburg.
John H. Powers, a SUNY Canton Criminal Justice major from Ogdensburg.
Bruce Reynolds, a SUNY Canton Homeland Security major from Ogdensburg.
Julian Rufa, a SUNY Canton HVAC Trades major from Ogdensburg.
Aidan Shea, a SUNY Canton Legal Studies major from Ogdensburg.
Nicholas Snyder, a SUNY Canton Electrical Engineering Technology major from Ogdensburg.
Jackson R. Troiano, a SUNY Canton Nursing major from Ogdensburg.
Alec N. Weeks, a SUNY Canton Applied Psychology major from Ogdensburg.
Alexis K. Worden, a SUNY Canton Applied Psychology major from Ogdensburg.
Matthew Wright, a SUNY Canton Automotive Technology major from Ogdensburg.
Matthew G. Grosso, a SUNY Canton Electrical Engineering Technology major from Parishville.
Alec Knowles, a SUNY Canton Esports Management major from Parishville.
Van E. Moussavou Moussavou, a SUNY Canton Electrical Engineering Technology major from Port Gentil, FR.
Alyssa Allen, a SUNY Canton Individual Studies major from Potsdam.
Devin Crary, a SUNY Canton Homeland Security major from Potsdam.
Nicholas Gregg, a SUNY Canton Law Enforcement Leadership major from Potsdam.
Mohammed S. Hossain, a SUNY Canton Liberal Arts-General Studies major from Potsdam.
Andrew Johnson, a SUNY Canton Accounting major from Potsdam.
Amy E. Lafferty, a SUNY Canton Nursing major from Potsdam.
Donald E. Lee, a SUNY Canton Nursing major from Potsdam.
Brandon Lorenc, a SUNY Canton Law Enforcement Leadership major from Potsdam.
Ashley Lovejoy, a SUNY Canton Health Care Management major from Potsdam.
John D. Meyers, a SUNY Canton Criminal Investigation major from Potsdam.
Avery Raymonda, a SUNY Canton Nursing major from Potsdam.
Carson G. Regan, a SUNY Canton Business Administration major from Potsdam.
Michael P. Remington, a SUNY Canton Electrical Engineering Technology major from Potsdam.
Brooke A. Rutkauskas, a SUNY Canton Legal Studies major from Potsdam.
Harrison P. Snell, a SUNY Canton Electrical Engineering Technology major from Potsdam,.
Savona Hanna, a SUNY Canton Nursing major from Rensselaer Falls,.
Drew Simser, a SUNY Canton Game Design and Development major from Rensselaer Falls.
Martha J. Stiles, a SUNY Canton Nursing major from Rensselaer Falls.
Crystal B. King, a SUNY Canton Applied Psychology major from Rooseveltown.
Dawson M. White, a SUNY Canton Undeclared Major major from Saint Regis Falls.
Charles R. Clark, a SUNY Canton Nursing major from Waddington.
Jacob A. Patenaude, a SUNY Canton Nursing major from Waddington.
Kaylee Whalen, a SUNY Canton Health Care Management major from Waddington.
Logan S. Mccargar, a SUNY Canton Civil and Environmental Engineering Technology major from West Stockholm.
Brooke A. Rutkauskas, a SUNY Canton Legal Studies major from West Stockholm.
Cornelius Guerard, a SUNY Canton Accounting major from Winthrop.
Garret E. Leclair, a SUNY Canton Criminal Justice major from Richville.
