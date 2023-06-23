SUNY Canton announces part-time honors for spring 2023

CANTON —Area students have earned Part-Time Honors at SUNY Canton during the spring 2023 semester.
“Your commitment to balancing multiple responsibilities while pursuing your education is truly admirable,” said SUNY Canton President Zvi Szafran. “By earning Part-Time Honors, you have demonstrated exceptional determination and a relentless pursuit of excellence. You have shown that with dedication and perseverance, anything is possible. Keep up the remarkable work, and may your academic journey continue to inspire others.”
The college created this award to recognize students who earned at least a 3.25 GPA in 6 to 11 credit hours of coursework. It stands alongside the college’s Dean’s List and President’s List as one of the top awards given for academic success during a single semester. A complete list of all honor students runs on www.canton.edu.
The Part-Time Honors list includes:
Nicholas J. Hunter, a SUNY Canton Applied Psychology major from Canton.
Stephanie Morgan, a SUNY Canton Nursing major from Canton.
Nicole Rosenberg, a SUNY Canton Practical Nursing major from Canton.
Nichole L. Todd, a SUNY Canton Business Administration major from Canton.
Brittany M. Bernard, a SUNY Canton Individual Studies major from Colton.
Abeni E. Payne, a SUNY Canton Bachelor of Science in Nursing major from Colton.
Kendra J. Delorme, a SUNY Canton Bachelor of Science in Nursing major from De Kalb Junction.
Kelsey M. Souza, a SUNY Canton Nursing major from De Kalb Junction.
Corey J. Hendrick, a SUNY Canton Cybersecurity major from Gouverneur.
Abigail Hendrick, a SUNY Canton Finance major from Gouverneur.
Coty J. Honyoust, a SUNY Canton Management major from Gouverneur.
Nichole L. Rayburn, a SUNY Canton Nursing major from Gouverneur.
Alexis Rowe, a SUNY Canton Nursing major from Gouverneur.
Alanna J. Silsby, a SUNY Canton Business Administration major from Gouverneur.
Katelynn M. Tracey, a SUNY Canton Nursing major from Gouverneur.
Christian Johnston, a SUNY Canton Industrial Technology Management major from Hammond.
Lilly A. Langtry, a SUNY Canton Nursing major from Hammond.
Brooke C. Parrow, a SUNY Canton Individual Studies major from Hammond.
Kylea J. McAdam, a SUNY Canton Finance major from Hermon.
Ashley C. Davey, a SUNY Canton Nursing major from Heuvelton.
Victoria A. Berg, a SUNY Canton Bachelor of Science in Nursing major from Lisbon.
Katelyn Bertrand, a SUNY Canton Bachelor of Science in Nursing major from Lisbon.
Spencer G. Donie, a SUNY Canton Early Childhood major from Lisbon.
James R. Laverdiere, a SUNY Canton Finance major from Lisbon.
Sandra Walker, a SUNY Canton Management major from Lisbon.
Ellen M. Young, a SUNY Canton Individual Studies major from Lisbon.
Cortney L. Holmes, a SUNY Canton Nursing major from Madrid.
Raphael Leblanc, a SUNY Canton Information Technology major from Massena.
Yanik E. LeBlanc, a SUNY Canton Liberal Arts-General Studies major from Massena.
Connor LePage, a SUNY Canton Computer Information Systems major from Massena.
Kelce H. Newtown, a SUNY Canton Health Care Management major from Massena.
Samantha Roehm, a SUNY Canton Practical Nursing major from Massena.
Jack B. Evans, a SUNY Canton Individual Studies major from Morristown.
Nathan C. Caster, a SUNY Canton Business Administration major from Norwood.
Jacob Awan, a SUNY Canton Homeland Security major from Ogdensburg.
Elyssa M. Bice, a SUNY Canton Liberal Arts-General Studies major from Ogdensburg.
Edward N. Casselman, a SUNY Canton Applied Psychology major from Ogdensburg.
Nichole L. Damms, a SUNY Canton Bachelor of Science in Nursing major from Ogdensburg.
Debbie Flack, a SUNY Canton Technological Communications major from Ogdensburg.
ElizaJane I. Hamilton, a SUNY Canton Bachelor of Science in Nursing major from Ogdensburg.
Caprice M. LaDue, a SUNY Canton Bachelor of Science in Nursing major from Ogdensburg, NY (13669).
Zachary R. LaFave, a SUNY Canton Game Design and Development major from Ogdensburg.
Sydnee C. Lawrence, a SUNY Canton Individual Studies major from Ogdensburg.
Khloe M. Perez, a SUNY Canton Practical Nursing major from Ogdensburg.
Jamieka N. Rowe, a SUNY Canton Health Care Management major from Ogdensburg.
Jan Sharpe, a SUNY Canton Applied Psychology major from Ogdensburg.
Jamie Simmons, a SUNY Canton Individual Studies major from Ogdensburg.
Sarah Stanton, a SUNY Canton Bachelor of Science in Nursing major from Ogdensburg.
Keely A. Stewart, a SUNY Canton Applied Psychology major from Ogdensburg.
Kiana A. Zulauf, a SUNY Canton Bachelor of Science in Nursing major from Ogdensburg.
Alec Knowles, a SUNY Canton Esports Management major from Parishville.
Hailey Bonno, a SUNY Canton Nursing major from Potsdam.
Sarah Deleel, a SUNY Canton Early Childhood major from Potsdam.
Timothy G. Frick, a SUNY Canton Game Design and Development major from Potsdam.
Sarah M. Irwin, a SUNY Canton Liberal Arts-General Studies major from Potsdam.
Jacob LaValley, a SUNY Canton Electrical Construction and Maintenance major from Potsdam.
Sara E. Lynch, a SUNY Canton Electrical Engineering Technology major from Potsdam.
Jalyn A. Murdock, a SUNY Canton Early Childhood major from Potsdam.
Danielle M. Rose, a SUNY Canton Electrical Engineering Technology major from Potsdam.
Melissa A. Mussen, a SUNY Canton Management major from Rensselaer Falls.
Rebecca L. Blackmon, a SUNY Canton Applied Psychology major from South Colton.
Joshua F. D’Souza, a SUNY Canton Information Technology major from Winthrop.
Kateri Huska, a SUNY Canton Applied Psychology major from Winthrop.
