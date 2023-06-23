CANTON — SUNY Canton President Zvi Szafran recognizes students for earning a spot on the spring 2023 President’s List.
“Congratulations to all the exceptional SUNY Canton students who have earned a well-deserved spot on the President’s List for the Spring 2023 Semester,” Szafran said. “Your remarkable achievement is a testament to your dedication, perseverance and outstanding academic abilities. I take immense pride in witnessing your success and seeing you excel in such a highly competitive academic environment. I hope this accomplishment serves as a stepping stone towards even greater achievements in your future endeavors.”
To earn a spot on the President’s List, full-time students must earn a 3.75 or greater GPA during a single semester. A complete list of all honor students runs on www.canton.edu.
Benjamin R. Horner, a SUNY Canton Criminal Investigation major from Brasher Falls.
Brody Simonds, a SUNY Canton Computer Information Systems major from Brasher Falls.
Erin E. Tassie, a SUNY Canton Bachelor of Science in Nursing major from Brasher Falls.
Bailee Bessette, a SUNY Canton Bachelor of Science in Nursing major from Canton.
Jonah R. Black, a SUNY Canton Applied Psychology major from Canton.
Rachael Clifford, a SUNY Canton Bachelor of Science in Nursing major from Canton.
Rebecca J. Driggers, a SUNY Canton Bachelor of Science in Nursing major from Canton.
Justin Estep, a SUNY Canton Emergency Management major from Canton.
Sydney D. Graham, a SUNY Canton Individual Studies major from Canton.
James Hewlett, a SUNY Canton Emergency Management major from Canton.
Alyssa Jacob, a SUNY Canton Veterinary Technology major from Canton.
Joseph D. Mastro, a SUNY Canton Criminal Investigation major from Canton.
Mahala K. McIntosh, a SUNY Canton Electrical Engineering Technology major from Canton.
Daniel R. Miller, a SUNY Canton Cybersecurity major from Canton.
Gianna R. Murphy, a SUNY Canton Bachelor of Science in Nursing major from Canton.
Bailey Murray-Vierich, a SUNY Canton Veterinary Science Technology major from Canton.
Reed A. Nichols, a SUNY Canton HVAC Trades major from Canton.
Jonathan C. Oakes, a SUNY Canton Graphic and Multimedia Design major from Canton.
Nayrouz Sadoun, a SUNY Canton Bachelor of Science in Nursing major from Canton.
Abigail Stiles, a SUNY Canton Individual Studies major from Canton.
Ashley A. Teriele, a SUNY Canton Health and Fitness Promotion major from Canton.
Jennah M. Thompson, a SUNY Canton Health and Fitness Promotion major from Canton.
Hayden R. Todd, a SUNY Canton Health and Fitness Promotion major from Canton.
Ashley N. Vanderwege, a SUNY Canton Health Care Management major from Canton.
Thea M. Krywanczyk, a SUNY Canton Bachelor of Science in Nursing major from Chase Mills.
Jeanette L. Preston, a SUNY Canton Early Childhood Care and Management major from Chase Mills.
Katie L. Bartlett, a SUNY Canton Health Care Management major from Colton.
Jozalynn M. Campbell, a SUNY Canton Health and Fitness Promotion major from Colton.
Amber Erwin, a SUNY Canton Management major from Colton.
Logan Reed, a SUNY Canton Electrical Engineering Technology major from Colton.
Calli J. Thomas, a SUNY Canton Bachelor of Science in Nursing major from Colton.
Donovan Warner, a SUNY Canton Law Enforcement Leadership major from Colton.
Kortnee Perrault, a SUNY Canton Liberal Arts-General Studies major from Cranberry Lake.
Keaton R. Brabaw, a SUNY Canton Electrical Engineering Technology major from De Kalb Junction.
Eamon J. Goodwin, a SUNY Canton Cybersecurity major from De Kalb Junction.
Richard H. Haller, a SUNY Canton Technological Communications major from De Kalb Junction.
Mary Lobdell, a SUNY Canton Bachelor of Science in Nursing major from De Kalb Junction.
Macy Young, a SUNY Canton Bachelor of Science in Nursing major from De Peyster.
Haylee M. Campbell, a SUNY Canton Bachelor of Science in Nursing major from Gouverneur.
Cassandra Foster, a SUNY Canton Bachelor of Science in Nursing major from Gouverneur.
Shannen E. Gallagher, a SUNY Canton Graphic and Multimedia Design major from Gouverneur.
Britny D. Harmer, a SUNY Canton Applied Psychology major from Gouverneur.
Tori Hartle, a SUNY Canton Bachelor of Science in Nursing major from Gouverneur.
Mia T. Hyde, a SUNY Canton Bachelor of Science in Nursing major from Gouverneur.
Ashley M. Kelsey, a SUNY Canton Legal Studies major from Gouverneur.
Kortney E. Knight, a SUNY Canton Liberal Arts-General Studies major from Gouverneur.
Kimberly Lugo, a SUNY Canton Crime Analysis major from Gouverneur.
Jade A. McIntosh, a SUNY Canton Nursing major from Gouverneur.
Brian M. Merkley, a SUNY Canton Undeclared major from Gouverneur.
Michaela E. O’Riley, a SUNY Canton Bachelor of Science in Nursing major from Gouverneur.
Ty Reed, a SUNY Canton Criminal Investigation major from Gouverneur.
Torie B. Salisbury, a SUNY Canton Forensic Criminology major from Gouverneur.
Fallyn G. Strawder, a SUNY Canton Forensic Criminology major from Gouverneur.
Jaydelynn J. Tamblin, a SUNY Canton Applied Psychology major from Gouverneur.
Nathaniel Tomford, a SUNY Canton Legal Studies major from Gouverneur.
Kaleigh A. Weber, a SUNY Canton Applied Psychology major from Gouverneur.
Brooklyn Wilson, a SUNY Canton Bachelor of Science in Nursing major from Gouverneur.
Dekota L. Green, a SUNY Canton Graphic and Multimedia Design major from Hammond.
Julie R. Kern, a SUNY Canton Applied Psychology major from Hammond.
Lukas Mcqueer, a SUNY Canton Physical Therapist Assistant major from Hammond.
Rachel E. Bango, a SUNY Canton Applied Psychology major from Harrisville.
Patrick W. Burt, a SUNY Canton Information Technology major from Harrisville.
Connor Dickinson, a SUNY Canton Physical Therapist Assistant major from Harrisville.
Jennifer L. Hotaling, a SUNY Canton Early Childhood major from Harrisville.
Anna E. Kloster, a SUNY Canton Bachelor of Science in Nursing major from Harrisville.
Will R. Taylor, a SUNY Canton Engineering Science major from Harrisville.
Benjamin M. Taylor, a SUNY Canton Physical Therapist Assistant major from Harrisville.
Alysa E. Tuttle, a SUNY Canton Bachelor of Science in Nursing major from Harrisville.
Mackenzie L. Woodward, a SUNY Canton Applied Psychology major from Harrisville.
Halle Coffey, a SUNY Canton Bachelor of Science in Nursing major from Hermon.
Leeann M. Gotham, a SUNY Canton Management major from Hermon.
Fiona I. Heath, a SUNY Canton Graphic and Multimedia Design major from Hermon.
Cynthia A. Snyder, a SUNY Canton Bachelor of Science in Nursing major from Hermon.
Jordyn Whitton, a SUNY Canton Health and Fitness Promotion major from Hermon.
Jocelyne F. Lovely, a SUNY Canton Bachelor of Science in Nursing major from Heuvelton.
Kaitlyn Sibley, a SUNY Canton Bachelor of Science in Nursing major from Heuvelton.
Megan Woodard, a SUNY Canton Finance major from Heuvelton.
Riley Baxter, a SUNY Canton Bachelor of Science in Nursing major from Lisbon.
Paige M. Carbino, a SUNY Canton Bachelor of Science in Nursing major from Lisbon.
Mathew T. Dean, a SUNY Canton Civil Engineering Technology major from Lisbon.
Kaela P. Erwin, a SUNY Canton Health and Fitness Promotion major from Lisbon.
Brittney J. Hurlburt, a SUNY Canton Bachelor of Science in Nursing major from Lisbon.
Nathan R. Spooner, a SUNY Canton Mechanical Engineering Technology major from Lisbon.
Adrienna J. Autry, a SUNY Canton Applied Psychology major from Madrid.
Matisyn Beamer, a SUNY Canton Business Administration major from Madrid.
Brennan S. Harmer, a SUNY Canton Sports Management major from Madrid.
Marissa Hawkins, a SUNY Canton Applied Psychology major from Madrid.
William Murphy, a SUNY Canton Applied Psychology major from Madrid.
Raven E. Murphy, a SUNY Canton Early Childhood Care and Management major from Madrid.
Daniel K. Benham, a SUNY Canton Veterinary Technology major from Massena.
Molly Coburn, a SUNY Canton Bachelor of Science in Nursing major from Massena.
Megan C. Eddy, a SUNY Canton Bachelor of Science in Nursing major from Massena.
Ethan P. Firnstein, a SUNY Canton Sports Management major from Massena.
Alexis Gondosch, a SUNY Canton Applied Psychology major from Massena.
Jocelyn R. Gotham, a SUNY Canton Applied Psychology major from Massena.
Luke A. Greco, a SUNY Canton Engineering Science major from Massena.
Tanya M. Green, a SUNY Canton Bachelor of Science in Nursing major from Massena.
Katherine A. Havican, a SUNY Canton Applied Psychology major from Massena.
Rebecca S. Lobdell, a SUNY Canton Bachelor of Science in Nursing major from Massena.
Mikenna R. Merry, a SUNY Canton Sports Management major from Massena.
Kiernan O’Donnell, a SUNY Canton Bachelor of Science in Nursing major from Massena.
Kourtney A. Peets, a SUNY Canton Bachelor of Science in Nursing major from Massena.
Jaelynn M. Richards, a SUNY Canton Accounting major from Massena.
Diane E. Roberts, a SUNY Canton Bachelor of Science in Nursing major from Massena.
Emma S. Rupert, a SUNY Canton Bachelor of Science in Nursing major from Massena.
David R. Sieradski, a SUNY Canton Mechanical Engineering Technology major from Massena.
Ava D. Sierra, a SUNY Canton Funeral Services Administration major from Massena.
Kelly Stowell, a SUNY Canton Applied Psychology major from Massena.
Alayna Taraska, a SUNY Canton Health and Fitness Promotion major from Massena.
Breahna H. Tessier, a SUNY Canton Applied Psychology major from Massena.
Bryan J. Thompson, a SUNY Canton Esports Management major from Massena.
Donald J. Tresohlavy, a SUNY Canton Agribusiness Management major from Massena.
Carlena E. Wright, a SUNY Canton Applied Psychology major from Massena.
Trevor M. Austin, a SUNY Canton Criminal Justice major from Nicholville.
Morgan M. Deragon, a SUNY Canton Applied Psychology major from Nicholville.
Brooke Goddard, a SUNY Canton Veterinary Technology major from Nicholville.
Zenun Hadzovic, a SUNY Canton Cybersecurity major from Norfolk.
Annick M. Hurd, a SUNY Canton Applied Psychology major from Norfolk.
Noah Jessmer, a SUNY Canton Graphic and Multimedia Design major from Norfolk.
Samantha L. Munson, a SUNY Canton Bachelor of Science in Nursing major from Norfolk.
Karli L. Smith, a SUNY Canton Applied Psychology major from Norfolk.
Jason C. Sweet, a SUNY Canton Information Technology major from Norfolk.
Devin Trimm, a SUNY Canton Applied Psychology major from Norfolk.
Ethan T. Ryan, a SUNY Canton Criminal Justice major from North Lawrence.
Nichalos A. Burke, a SUNY Canton Finance major from Norwood.
Emily M. Cafarella, a SUNY Canton Nursing major from Norwood.
Leanne M. French, a SUNY Canton Nursing major from Norwood.
Emily Kolanko, a SUNY Canton Health Care Management major from Norwood.
Shannon R. Mcdonald, a SUNY Canton Nursing major from Norwood.
Erin Stickney, a SUNY Canton Technological Communications major from Norwood.
Kevin Strader, a SUNY Canton Liberal Arts-General Studies major from Norwood.
Jeremiah L. Sullivan, a SUNY Canton Health Care Management major from Norwood.
Eric Anson, a SUNY Canton Applied Psychology major from Ogdensburg.
Courtney E. Baker, a SUNY Canton Bachelor of Science in Nursing major from Ogdensburg.
Pyperanne Bender, a SUNY Canton Game Design and Development major from Ogdensburg.
Bailey A. Benware, a SUNY Canton Bachelor of Science in Nursing major from Ogdensburg.
Skye E. Cameron, a SUNY Canton Health Care Management major from Ogdensburg.
Brooke Costigan, a SUNY Canton Bachelor of Science in Nursing major from Ogdensburg.
Betsy M. Cronk, a SUNY Canton Individual Studies major from Ogdensburg.
Amber Cunningham, a SUNY Canton Health Care Management major from Ogdensburg.
Jolie Cutwa, a SUNY Canton Applied Psychology major from Ogdensburg.
Julia R. Erwin, a SUNY Canton Applied Psychology major from Ogdensburg.
Evan J. Felt, a SUNY Canton Criminal Justice major from Ogdensburg.
Sandi-Jo A. Foster, a SUNY Canton Bachelor of Science in Nursing major from Ogdensburg.
Scott J. Franks, a SUNY Canton Undeclared major from Ogdensburg.
Amanda G. Freeman, a SUNY Canton Early Childhood Care and Management major from Ogdensburg.
Alesha Garrabrant, a SUNY Canton Bachelor of Science in Nursing major from Ogdensburg.
Daniel L. Griffith, a SUNY Canton Game Design and Development major from Ogdensburg.
Kelson M. Hooper, a SUNY Canton Liberal Arts-General Studies major from Ogdensburg.
Sarah M. Karoum, a SUNY Canton Criminal Investigation major from Ogdensburg.
Jayden Kench, a SUNY Canton Finance major from Ogdensburg.
Joslyn M. Kench, a SUNY Canton Graphic and Multimedia Design major from Ogdensburg.
Lacy J. Kuca, a SUNY Canton Legal Studies major from Ogdensburg.
Jacob Ladouceur, a SUNY Canton Game Design and Development major from Ogdensburg.
Erik Lamay, a SUNY Canton Physical Therapist Assistant major from Ogdensburg.
Brogan P. LaRose, a SUNY Canton Sports Management major from Ogdensburg.
Nicklas H. LaRue, a SUNY Canton Graphic and Multimedia Design major from Ogdensburg.
Spencer Lawrence, a SUNY Canton Computer Information Systems major from Ogdensburg.
Rachel M. Lawton, a SUNY Canton Nursing major from Ogdensburg.
Jenna Lira, a SUNY Canton Business Administration major from Ogdensburg.
Nevaeh E. Lockwood, a SUNY Canton Bachelor of Science in Nursing major from Ogdensburg.
Eden J. Lockwood, a SUNY Canton Finance major from Ogdensburg.
Rylee S. McCallus, a SUNY Canton Bachelor of Science in Nursing major from Ogdensburg.
Brianna McDougal, a SUNY Canton Bachelor of Science in Nursing major from Ogdensburg.
Stacie Mitchell, a SUNY Canton Applied Psychology major from Ogdensburg.
Brandon Montroy, a SUNY Canton Homeland Security major from Ogdensburg.
Emilie J. O’Donnell, a SUNY Canton Law Enforcement Leadership major from Ogdensburg.
Dana Olmstead, a SUNY Canton Esports Management major from Ogdensburg.
Creed Perkins, a SUNY Canton Agribusiness Management major from Ogdensburg.
John H. Powers, a SUNY Canton Criminal Investigation major from Ogdensburg.
Eugene Prashaw, a SUNY Canton Law Enforcement Leadership major from Ogdensburg.
Reed W. Putman, a SUNY Canton Graphic and Multimedia Design major from Ogdensburg.
Kelsey E. Sherwin, a SUNY Canton Bachelor of Science in Nursing major from Ogdensburg.
Shannon Szafranski, a SUNY Canton Bachelor of Science in Nursing major from Ogdensburg.
Tess E. Tracy, a SUNY Canton Early Childhood major from Ogdensburg.
Jackson R. Troiano, a SUNY Canton Bachelor of Science in Nursing major from Ogdensburg.
Jordyn J. Tupper, a SUNY Canton Homeland Security major from Ogdensburg.
Griffin S. Walker, a SUNY Canton Electrical Engineering Technology major from Ogdensburg.
Harrison P. Wert, a SUNY Canton Sports Management major from Ogdensburg.
Sarah Wilson, a SUNY Canton Applied Psychology major from Ogdensburg.
Leland J. Blevins, a SUNY Canton Finance major from Parishville.
Logan R. Adams, a SUNY Canton Civil Engineering Technology major from Potsdam.
Charlotte Baldwin, a SUNY Canton Graphic and Multimedia Design major from Potsdam.
Madeline G. Derouchie, a SUNY Canton Electrical Engineering Technology major from Potsdam.
Macy M. Drake, a SUNY Canton Applied Psychology major from Potsdam.
Stormi C. Gardner, a SUNY Canton Legal Studies major from Potsdam.
Nicholas Gregg, a SUNY Canton Law Enforcement Leadership major from Potsdam.
Megan Kuiken, a SUNY Canton Bachelor of Science in Nursing major from Potsdam.
Amy E. Lafferty, a SUNY Canton Bachelor of Science in Nursing major from Potsdam.
Chidimma Lasisi, a SUNY Canton Nursing major from Potsdam.
Daniel W. Manor, a SUNY Canton Electrical Construction and Maintenance major from Potsdam.
Brittany L. McGregor, a SUNY Canton Applied Psychology major from Potsdam.
John D. Meyers, a SUNY Canton Criminal Investigation major from Potsdam.
Emily Robar, a SUNY Canton Applied Psychology major from Potsdam.
Olivia Scott, a SUNY Canton Applied Psychology major from Potsdam.
Evan N. Smeby, a SUNY Canton Bachelor of Science in Nursing major from Potsdam.
Brittany Taylor, a SUNY Canton Homeland Security major from Potsdam.
Tambre L. Tudor, a SUNY Canton Applied Psychology major from Potsdam.
Brenna R. Woods, a SUNY Canton Physical Therapist Assistant major from Potsdam.
Kyle S. Chen, a SUNY Canton Game Design and Development major from Raymondville.
Krystal E. Arceneaux Gagnon, a SUNY Canton Bachelor of Science in Nursing major from Rensselaer Falls.
Christopher S. Hall, a SUNY Canton Health and Fitness Promotion major from Rensselaer Falls.
Savona Hanna, a SUNY Canton Bachelor of Science in Nursing major from Rensselaer Falls.
Martha J. Stiles, a SUNY Canton Bachelor of Science in Nursing major from Rensselaer Falls.
Trevor Rolfe, a SUNY Canton HVAC Trades major from Richville.
Dekoda L. Matthews, a SUNY Canton Bachelor of Science in Nursing major from Russell.
Jace A. Robert, a SUNY Canton Undeclared major from Russell.
Calista J. Fraser, a SUNY Canton Mechatronics Technology major from Saint Regis Falls.
Garett K. Moss, a SUNY Canton Cybersecurity major from Saint Regis Falls.
Kaitlynn Long, a SUNY Canton Nursing major from South Colton.
Adam A. Szlamczynski, a SUNY Canton Homeland Security major from Star Lake.
Kathryn M. Fobare, a SUNY Canton Accounting major from Waddington.
Fletcher G. LaValley, a SUNY Canton Bachelor of Science in Nursing major from Waddington.
Charles A. Murray, a SUNY Canton Business Administration major from Waddington.
Emma Plumley, a SUNY Canton Applied Psychology major from Waddington.
Christopher J. Thew, a SUNY Canton HVAC Trades major from Waddington.
Kaylee Whalen, a SUNY Canton Health Care Management major from Waddington.
Dylan T. Bradley, a SUNY Canton Information Technology major from West Stockholm.
Colleen D. Cheney, a SUNY Canton Graphic and Multimedia Design major from West Stockholm.
Brooke A. Rutkauskas, a SUNY Canton Legal Studies major from West Stockholm.
Hannah E. Castro-Lozano, a SUNY Canton Applied Psychology major from Winthrop.
Chad N. Mason, a SUNY Canton Law Enforcement Leadership major from Winthrop.
Melinda M. Rodriguez, a SUNY Canton Business Administration major from Winthrop.
Wade W. Smith, a SUNY Canton Electrical Engineering Technology major from Winthrop.
George S. Webb, a SUNY Canton Accounting major from Winthrop.
