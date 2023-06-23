SUNY Canton announces part-time honors for spring 2023

CANTON — SUNY Canton has announced the spring 2023 Dean’s List.

“The college’s deans and I wish to express our heartfelt congratulations to all the SUNY Canton students who have earned a well-deserved place on the Dean’s List,” said SUNY Canton Provost Peggy A. De Cooke. “Your dedication to academic excellence and your commitment to your studies have propelled you to this prestigious achievement. May this recognition inspire you to reach even greater heights.”

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.