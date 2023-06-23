CANTON — SUNY Canton has announced the spring 2023 Dean’s List.
“The college’s deans and I wish to express our heartfelt congratulations to all the SUNY Canton students who have earned a well-deserved place on the Dean’s List,” said SUNY Canton Provost Peggy A. De Cooke. “Your dedication to academic excellence and your commitment to your studies have propelled you to this prestigious achievement. May this recognition inspire you to reach even greater heights.”
To earn a spot on the Dean’s List, full-time students must earn a GPA between 3.25 and 3.74 during a single semester. A complete list of all honor students runs on www.canton.edu.
Area students on the SUNY Canton Dean’s List include:
Kristen C. Beasley, a SUNY Canton Health Care Management major from Brasher Falls.
Bryan M. Fedonick, a SUNY Canton Bachelor of Science in Nursing major from Brasher Falls.
Hope M. Kilcollins, a SUNY Canton Bachelor of Science in Nursing major from Brasher Falls
Madysen Michaud, a SUNY Canton Bachelor of Science in Nursing major from Brasher Falls
Kristin Rafter, a SUNY Canton Liberal Arts-General Studies major from Brasher Falls.
Zaynah Baker, a SUNY Canton Applied Psychology major from Canton.
Jeffery W. Dumas, a SUNY Canton Information Technology major from Canton.
Ethan G. Furnia, a SUNY Canton Sports Management major from Canton.
Hillary L. Gilson, a SUNY Canton Applied Psychology major from Canton.
Erin Grandaw, a SUNY Canton Health and Fitness Promotion major from Canton.
Alexa Luther, a SUNY Canton Early Childhood major from Canton.
Jaron Robinson, a SUNY Canton Undeclared major from Canton.
Chantel Rose, a SUNY Canton Bachelor of Science in Nursing major from Canton.
Kayla N. Van Gorder, a SUNY Canton Veterinary Technology major from Canton.
Emily I. Thomas, a SUNY Canton Nursing major from Chase Mills ().
Layla Johnson, a SUNY Canton Bachelor of Science in Nursing major from Colton.
Jodie E. Soltau, a SUNY Canton Individual Studies major from Cranberry Lake.
Zach A. Denesha, a SUNY Canton Sports Management major from De Kalb Junction.
Mykailia-Leigh Fletcher, a SUNY Canton Health Care Management major from De Kalb Junction.
Elisabeth D. Riley, a SUNY Canton Health Care Management major from De Kalb Junction.
Rylee R. Gotham, a SUNY Canton Early Childhood Care and Management major from Edwards.
Peter W. Parrish, a SUNY Canton Engineering Science major from Edwards.
Kelly D. Tresidder, a SUNY Canton Nursing major from Edwards.
Eric Thivierge, a SUNY Canton Graphic and Multimedia Design major from Fine.
Cole J. Campbell, a SUNY Canton Applied Psychology major from Gouverneur.
Hailey Cook, a SUNY Canton Applied Psychology major from Gouverneur.
Maranda M. Fuller, a SUNY Canton Individual Studies major from Gouverneur.
Emma E. Hicks, a SUNY Canton Law Enforcement Leadership major from Gouverneur.
Alisa M. Jenne, a SUNY Canton Early Childhood Care and Management major from Gouverneur.
Julian G. LaPierre, a SUNY Canton Business Administration major from Gouverneur.
Macy D. McCumber, a SUNY Canton Liberal Arts-General Studies major from Gouverneur.
Reese J. Morenz, a SUNY Canton Bachelor of Science in Nursing major from Gouverneur.
Emma L. Rushlo, a SUNY Canton Accounting major from Gouverneur.
Jenna F. Shippee, a SUNY Canton Bachelor of Science in Nursing major from Gouverneur.
Caden J. Storie, a SUNY Canton HVAC Engineering Technology major from Gouverneur.
Alyssa R. Fisher, a SUNY Canton Graphic and Multimedia Design major from Hammond.
Samantha A. Boaz, a SUNY Canton Bachelor of Science in Nursing major from Harrisville.
Briana M. Tulip, a SUNY Canton Bachelor of Science in Nursing major from Hermon.
Alana Andrews, a SUNY Canton Liberal Arts-General Studies major from Heuvelton.
Carly J. Harper, a SUNY Canton Bachelor of Science in Nursing major from Lisbon.
Mackenzie R. Keller, a SUNY Canton Health Care Management major from Lisbon.
Jaylin M. Massia, a SUNY Canton Bachelor of Science in Nursing major from Lisbon.
Adam J. Robinson, a SUNY Canton Individual Studies major from Lisbon.
Eric J. McCall, a SUNY Canton HVAC Trades major from Madrid.
Alexis M. Sullivan, a SUNY Canton Bachelor of Science in Nursing major from Madrid.
Austyn C. Allen, a SUNY Canton Homeland Security major from Massena.
Hadie Arney, a SUNY Canton Early Childhood Care and Management major from Massena.
Zack D. Barney, a SUNY Canton Construction Technology: Management major from Massena.
Gavin F. Benson, a SUNY Canton Individual Studies major from Massena.
Ryan Borey, a SUNY Canton Electrical Engineering Technology major from Massena.
Nina M. Bovay, a SUNY Canton Legal Studies major from Massena.
Donovan Clark, a SUNY Canton Information Technology major from Massena.
Kylee M. Donnelly, a SUNY Canton Applied Psychology major from Massena.
Shannel R. Garrow, a SUNY Canton Management major from Massena.
Jania Harris, a SUNY Canton Applied Psychology major from Massena.
Christopher C. Kucipak, a SUNY Canton Individual Studies major from Massena.
Destiny LaVare, a SUNY Canton Health Care Management major from Massena.
Morgan E. Lebire, a SUNY Canton Bachelor of Science in Nursing major from Massena.
Jami L. Monroe, a SUNY Canton Early Childhood major from Massena.
David P. Necaise, a SUNY Canton HVAC Trades major from Massena.
Marcella J. Perry, a SUNY Canton Bachelor of Science in Nursing major from Massena.
Cameron D. Perry, a SUNY Canton Information Technology major from Massena.
Caitlyn Reed, a SUNY Canton Bachelor of Science in Nursing major from Massena.
Harley V. Robillard-Ramati, a SUNY Canton Game Design and Development major from Massena.
Shea B. Scully, a SUNY Canton Sports Management major from Massena.
Misty A. Seaver, a SUNY Canton Early Childhood Care and Management major from Massena.
Zachary Taylor, a SUNY Canton Undeclared major from Massena.
Connor J. Wells, a SUNY Canton Mechanical Engineering Technology major from Massena.
Oren L. White, a SUNY Canton Sports Management major from Massena.
Ellie R. Gagner, a SUNY Canton Bachelor of Science in Nursing major from Morristown.
Connor L. Breitbeck, a SUNY Canton Applied Psychology major from Norfolk.
Jackie N. Butterfield, a SUNY Canton Health Care Management major from Norfolk.
Resca Hadzovic, a SUNY Canton Applied Psychology major from Norfolk.
Sean M. Mccuin, a SUNY Canton Funeral Services Administration major from Norfolk.
Elizabeth A. Azar, a SUNY Canton Veterinary Technology major from Norwood.
Benjiman Boyd, a SUNY Canton Applied Psychology major from Norwood.
Alexis Jackson, a SUNY Canton Forensic Criminology major from Norwood.
Shannyn J. St Andrews, a SUNY Canton Bachelor of Science in Nursing major from Norwood.
Lydia R. Wangerin, a SUNY Canton Undeclared major from Norwood.
Rhiley Adams, a SUNY Canton Applied Psychology major from Ogdensburg.
Carson Beggs, a SUNY Canton Sports Management major from Ogdensburg.
Colin G. Brabant, a SUNY Canton HVAC Trades major from Ogdensburg.
Alyssa J. Brabant, a SUNY Canton Bachelor of Science in Nursing major from Ogdensburg.
Kursten Cooke, a SUNY Canton Applied Psychology major from Ogdensburg.
Quinlan J. Demers, a SUNY Canton Graphic and Multimedia Design major from Ogdensburg.
Courtney R. Durham, a SUNY Canton Applied Psychology major from Ogdensburg.
Paisley Forrest, a SUNY Canton Criminal Justice major from Ogdensburg.
Rachel Garcia, a SUNY Canton Liberal Arts-General Studies major from Ogdensburg.
Randi E. Gillman, a SUNY Canton Legal Studies major from Ogdensburg.
Janna L. Giltner, a SUNY Canton Applied Psychology major from Ogdensburg.
Abigail Hollis, a SUNY Canton Criminal Investigation major from Ogdensburg.
Riley A. Hough, a SUNY Canton Early Childhood major from Ogdensburg.
Jaelynn Jessmer, a SUNY Canton Applied Psychology major from Ogdensburg.
Mckenna M. Kiah, a SUNY Canton Bachelor of Science in Nursing major from Ogdensburg.
Austin W. Latimer, a SUNY Canton Electrical Construction and Maintenance major from Ogdensburg.
Julia L. LOrange, a SUNY Canton Early Childhood Care and Management major from Ogdensburg.
Jenna L. Mitchell, a SUNY Canton Applied Psychology major from Ogdensburg.
Autumn Moore, a SUNY Canton Finance major from Ogdensburg.
Nicole Neadom, a SUNY Canton Bachelor of Science in Nursing major from Ogdensburg.
Madison J. Parker, a SUNY Canton Undeclared major from Ogdensburg.
David J. Seiferth-Vernsey, a SUNY Canton Graphic and Multimedia Design major from Ogdensburg.
Livia R. Shaver, a SUNY Canton Applied Psychology major from Ogdensburg.
Nicholas Snyder, a SUNY Canton Electrical Engineering Technology major from Ogdensburg.
Zachry Thomas, a SUNY Canton Bachelor of Science in Nursing major from Ogdensburg.
Owen J. Thompson, a SUNY Canton Civil and Environmental Engineering Technology major from Ogdensburg.
Dennis L. Watson, a SUNY Canton Graphic and Multimedia Design major from Ogdensburg.
Trenton J. Yerdon, a SUNY Canton Management major from Ogdensburg.
Ashley M. Besaw, a SUNY Canton Applied Psychology major from Parish.
Lydia Austin, a SUNY Canton Graphic and Multimedia Design major from Potsdam.
Neil E. Brown, a SUNY Canton Law Enforcement Leadership major from Potsdam.
Jessica M. Charleston, a SUNY Canton Bachelor of Science in Nursing major from Potsdam.
Devin Crary, a SUNY Canton Homeland Security major from Potsdam.
Rebecca L. Gonyea, a SUNY Canton Undeclared major from Potsdam.
Sydnie E. Phippen, a SUNY Canton Forensic Criminology major from Potsdam.
Julian P. Potter, a SUNY Canton Information Technology major from Potsdam.
Ava L. Reynolds, a SUNY Canton Nursing major from Potsdam.
Tyler Scott, a SUNY Canton Electrical Engineering Technology major from Potsdam.
Rebecca A. Smith, a SUNY Canton Health Care Management major from Potsdam.
Lawson M. Snell, a SUNY Canton Electrical Engineering Technology major from Potsdam.
Abigail S. Cary, a SUNY Canton Criminal Investigation major from Raymondville.
Kayla M. Booth, a SUNY Canton Nursing major from Rensselaer Falls.
Joshua A. Hall, a SUNY Canton Electrical Construction and Maintenance major from Rensselaer Falls.
Lucas S. Lasiege, a SUNY Canton Nursing major from Rensselaer Falls.
Mia E. Mousaw, a SUNY Canton Applied Psychology major from Rensselaer Falls.
Anna Woodruff, a SUNY Canton Veterinary Technology major from Rensselaer Falls.
Emily Burgess, a SUNY Canton Bachelor of Science in Nursing major from Richville.
Crystal B. King, a SUNY Canton Applied Psychology major from Rooseveltown.
Cooper P. Mackay, a SUNY Canton Funeral Services Administration major from Russell.
Jeffrey P. Crump, a SUNY Canton Electrical Engineering Technology major from Saint Regis Falls.
Mark H. McGrath, a SUNY Canton Homeland Security major from South Colton.
Amber L. Dalland, a SUNY Canton Applied Psychology major from Winthrop.
Alyssa J. Montgomery, a SUNY Canton Graphic and Multimedia Design major from Winthrop.
Brett Shampo, a SUNY Canton Legal Studies major from Winthrop.
