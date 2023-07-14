SUNY Canton asst. prof. pens new research on corporate governance

SUNY Canton Assistant Professor Phillip James, who teaches in the college’s Accounting program, works in the Southworth Library Learning Commons over the summer. James recently authored new research on corporate governance of companies listed on the Jamaican Stock Exchange. SUNY Canton photo

CANTON — A SUNY Canton assistant professor has published a new article focusing on corporate governance and its impact on stock prices in developing countries.

Phillip James, who teaches in the Accounting program in the college’s School of Business and Liberal Arts, recently published “Does Corporate Governance Score Affect Stock Price? Evidence from a Developing Country” in the International Journal of Business and Social Research.

