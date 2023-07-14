CANTON — A SUNY Canton assistant professor has published a new article focusing on corporate governance and its impact on stock prices in developing countries.
Phillip James, who teaches in the Accounting program in the college’s School of Business and Liberal Arts, recently published “Does Corporate Governance Score Affect Stock Price? Evidence from a Developing Country” in the International Journal of Business and Social Research.
“I’m specifically focusing on companies listed on the Jamaican Stock Exchange,” said James, who comes from the Island. “This study sheds light on the importance of effective governance structures in mitigating agency costs and promoting transparency and accountability. Its comprehensive analysis of agency theory, board dynamics, and stewardship theory underscores the crucial role of corporate governance in driving firm performance and investor confidence.”
Corporate governance is the system by which companies are directed and controlled. It can include the relationships between a company’s management, board, shareholders, and other stakeholders.
As the first study applied to the Caribbean region, the research highlights the importance of corporate governance in reducing agency costs, promoting fairness, transparency, and accountability. It argues that strong corporate governance can lead to reduced risk, improved access to capital at lower costs, and ultimately enhanced firm performance.
The new publication is the sixth iteration of James’ research related to his chosen area of study since he began teaching at SUNY Canton in 2019. James is originally from Kingston, Jamaica, and uses his heritage to push his data-driven analyses.
“In the future, I intend to explore how investors view corporate governance and how their perceptions impact the long-term performance of the firm,” he said. “We currently don’t have enough studies dedicated to emerging markets.”
Additionally, James authored the chapter “Understanding the Needs of Online Learners for Successful Outcomes” for the book “Massive Open Online Courses - Current Practice and Future Trends” through IntechOpen.
The chapter surmises digital learning is not a passing trend. It presents an overview of critical factors determining successful student outcomes in an online learning environment, including student readiness, course structure, class community and instructor flexibility.
“Instructors play a critical role in ensuring e-learning engagement is successful,” James said. “They are the agents of the institutions, interacting with the online learners, and thus, their effectiveness will determine the success of the institutions in attracting and retaining online students.”
