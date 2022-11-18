CANTON – Aaron Likens, on his fourth visit to SUNY Canton, shared with audiences his life with Asperger’s syndrome on Nov. 9.
While he tells his story he reminds people that he is just one person.
“When you have met a person with autism, you have met one person with autism,” he said throughout his talk.
Mr. Likens tells relatable tales about trying to navigate school, dating and getting along with family while perceiving the world differently than many of the people around him.
Mr. Likens struggled through elementary school. He had trouble relating with his classmates and dealing with changes to routines.
Mr. Likens said he was not diagnosed with autism until he was 20 years old.
That diagnosis came after his father read a magazine article about the syndrome that suddenly made his son’s personality quirks make sense.
The diagnosis, was not a relief, however. Mr. Likens, on the internet, saw only bad news about Asperger’s syndrome and autism
“It was all nos dont’s and can’ts,” he said.
Mr. Liken’s book, Finding Kansas, was written after his diagnosis. In school, writing was his least favorite task. He said he would provide one-word answers for essays.
Finding Kansas, he said is not a geography book, it is about feeling of normalness or being in “Kansas.”
Mr. Likens asked his audience to imagine being paralyzed from the neck down, no matter where they are. But in one state in the United States — Kansas — the paralysis loses its power, allowing people to feel more confident and engage with others. For Mr. Likens, his paralysis, his North Dakota for instance, is sensory overloads of sound, particularly fire alarms and drum sets. And his Kansas is auto racing, a subject he could talk about for hours.
“Kansas is where we feel normal,” Mr. Likens said.
Before writing the book and explaining how he perceives the world, Mr. Likens said he was frustrated.
“While I was writing Finding Kansas, hope was not in my vocabulary,” Mr. Likens said.
Now he travels the country, sharing his story, consulting with law enforcement agencies and meeting with parents seeking answers.
Mr. Likens, who describes himself as shy, appears comfortable on stage, flipping effortlessly through slides. He has presented to audiences more than 1,060 times.
In a testimonial on Findingkansas.com, Mr. Likens website, SUNY Canton Police Chief Alan P. Mulkin learned about Mr. Likens from a colleague.
“I knew that Autism awareness training would fill a critical gap for the SUNY Canton campus that includes law enforcement,” he wrote. “In April 2019, Aaron presented for the first time at SUNY Canton. Aaron presented to faculty, staff, community, and did a special presentation for law enforcement only. I am positive that everyone that participated came away with a much better understanding of Autism Spectrum Disorders.”
A link to purchase Finding Kansas can be found on Findingkansas.com.
Ellis Giacomelli contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.