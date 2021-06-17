CANTON — The director of the new SUNY Canton Center for Criminal Justice, Intelligence and Cybersecurity has been recognized with one of the State University of New York’s top awards.
Elizabeth A. Brown, Ph.D., recently received the SUNY Chancellor’s Award for Excellence in Faculty Service. Brown is a tenured School of Science, Health and Criminal Justice professor and teaches in the college’s popular Criminal Investigation program.
According to SUNY Canton President Zvi Szafran, the CJIC concept was developed entirely by Brown. It is located in the newly renovated Dana Hall building and includes the St. Lawrence County-David Sullivan Law Enforcement Academy and the college’s Corrections Academy.
“She saw an opportunity to create a comprehensive center for learning and research in the crucially important criminal justice field,” Szafran said in a release from the college. “Dr. Brown has helped launch degrees in Forensic Criminology and Crime Analysis, fostered partnerships with law enforcement agencies nationwide, and grown the center into a true hub of criminal justice-related education.”
Brown is committed to faculty service, and her appointments throughout her tenure include governance leader, faculty affairs chair, and curriculum committee chair. She has led the development of three new bachelor’s degrees and six new minors, all of which have increased the college’s notoriety within the criminal justice field. Her book on forensic investigation is a popular teaching aid, and she has presented at many national and international conferences.
“With Dana Hall opened, we will truly be able to highlight the unique aspects and hands-on ability of each program under the CJIC,” she said. “This new space will be a showcase for classes, practical skills, and student-driven research collaboration.”
Brown and her colleague, Assistant Professor Kelly R. Peterson, are currently researching casting footwear impressions found at crime scenes. They recently co-presented their findings at Florida International University Global Forensic and Justice Center’s Annual Forensic Science Symposium.
The Chancellor’s Awards for Excellence are SUNY System-level honors conferred to acknowledge and provide recognition for consistently superior professional achievement and to encourage the ongoing pursuit of excellence.
Previously, Brown won the SUNY Canton President’s Meritorious Service Award in 2016. She earned her Ph.D. from Northcentral University and a Master of Forensic Sciences from George Washington University. She resides in Potsdam with her husband, Kyle.
