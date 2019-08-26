CANTON — SUNY Canton will be adding two new teams to its esports lineup for the Fall 2019 semester.
Esports Coordinator Charles Murray said the college received significant student interest for developing squads in “Rocket League” by Psyonix and “Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege” by Ubisoft.
“Rocket League is a wildly popular soccer-style game played with rocket-powered cars,” Murray said in a press release from the college. “Rainbow Six Siege is a more tactical first-person shooter video game that relies heavily on teamwork and solid communication. Both games are tremendously fun.”
Students will play Rocket League as part of the Eastern College Athletic Conference which has more than 50 member schools. The Rainbow Six Siege team will play in the Collegiate R6 conference.
SUNY Canton esports launched in Spring 2018 with approximately 17 students actively playing in three games: “Overwatch” and “Hearthstone” by Blizzard; and “League of Legends” by Riot Games. The following semester, esports adopted “Fortnite” by Epic Games and “FIFA” by EA Games. In Spring 2019, the program added “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate” by Nintendo.
Approximately 50 students participated in esports last semester.
“We’re anticipating about 100 new gamers in Fall 2019,” Murray said. “We will be expanding team sections to accommodate the influx of students.”
Game Design and Development continues to grow alongside of eSports and has become the fastest growing major at the college. In 2018, 78 full-time students enrolled in the program. This year, approximately 114 new students began classes.
“SUNY Canton has established itself as a leader in esports,” said Director of Athletics Randy B. Sieminski. “In addition to adding new games, our next steps will include adding more all-women’s teams, and creating new academic programs to prepare students for the competitive video gaming industry.”
Open tryouts for students will be held at the beginning next week. Online students should contact Murray at murrayc@canton.edufor participation information.
