CANTON — SUNY Canton’s esports program continues its expansion into the spring 2020 season by welcoming new members to its competitive all-women’s Overwatch team.
“We’re looking forward to our six player, all-women’s Overwatch team competing and representing SUNY Canton this spring,” said Esports Coordinator and Head Overwatch Coach Charles W. Murray in a press release from the college. “We take great pride in promoting and integrating women in Esports at SUNY Canton, including both coed and all-women’s teams.”
With assistance from Murray, the all-women’s team is coached by Admissions Counselor Kimberley L. Wise.
“This is a very driven group of women,” Wise said. “We want to get in the game and compete as much as anyone else.”
The college has been attempting to address the systemic gender division in the competitive esports world and has previously offered all-women’s hours in the esports arena to expand access to the environment and promote a welcoming atmosphere. The college has a contingent of women who play almost every game, with female captains on three teams.
SUNY Canton made history in 2018 by playing the very first known all-women’s collegiate varsity esports match against Stephens College in Columbia, Mo. This year, the team will look for continued opportunities to compete during the semester.
Adding Madden
The college recently recruited a team of students interested in playing EA Games’ “Madden NFL 20” as part of its lineup of Eastern College Athletic Conference teams.
“Our program expands to meet student interest every semester,” Murray said. “Madden was one of the most requested game titles we’ve had. Our student captain is a very motivated leader who has made our addition of the game a complete success.”
Madden NFL is a three-vs-three American football video game played on the college’s Alienware computers in the esports arena.
There are currently about 80 SUNY Canton Esports students playing eight game titles, including Blizzard’s “Overwatch” and “Hearthstone;” Riot Games’ “Fortnite” and “League of Legends;” Psyonix’s “Rocket League;” Nintendo’s “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate;” and Ubisoft’s “Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege.”
Murray noted that due to demand, he has added two more Super Smash Bros. teams. “Smash has become the fastest-growing game we have,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.