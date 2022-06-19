SUNY Canton expands pet-friendly housing to include canine companions

CANTON — SUNY Canton will make it easier for students to bring a piece of home with them this fall by launching a dog-friendly housing option.
The program builds upon the popularity of the college’s long-running pet-friendly residence hall, called the Pet Wing, which started in 1997.
The Pet Wing, located in Mohawk Hall, allows small animals, such as cats, rabbits, fish, and hamsters. Now, companion canines will be welcome to reside with their owners in a designated area across campus in Rushton Hall.
“This is the next phase of our evolution as a nationally renowed pet-friendly college,” said SUNY Canton Director of Residence Life John M. Kennedy. “Animal companions are an important part of our students’ lives, so expanding this program helps maintain a community-like atmosphere where they feel comfortable and supported.”
Students must first apply to be accepted into this new program by June 24 and must meet other criteria before receiving approval to bring their dog to campus. Weight limits, medical treatments (such as vaccinations), and registration and licensing certifications are also required.
The college has received media attention for the Pet Wing, most recently in “Inside Higher Ed,” a national news website. The article discusses the uptick in demand by college students for pet-friendly accommodations in the wake of COVID to combat isolation and improve mental health.
“Our Pet Wing remains one of the most popular housing options on campus, and I have no doubt our ‘Dog Floor’ will also be in-demand,” Kennedy said. “Both of these programs offer a unique college experience that is hard to find anywhere else.”
Themed housing such as the Dog Floor allows students with similar interests to interact and create lasting bonds. Last fall, the college launched a highly popular residence hall wing exclusively for students who are interested in video gaming.
Prospective students interested in learning more about SUNY Canton’s themed housing, including the new Dog Floor, can visit https://www.canton.edu/residence_life/options.html.
