CANTON — The SUNY Canton Fitness Center has opened to the public and new members are currently being accepted.
The fitness center will be open throughout the summer Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. It will close on Saturdays and Sundays along with Memorial Day on Monday. The pool will not be open this summer. The fitness center and field house will be available for use by members.
Membership reactivation has been automated for all users who previously had a membership. Membership fees for new members include one-month, three-month, six-month and full-year options. A three-month summer membership is just $100.
If you have any questions about memberships please contact the director of the Fitness Center, Bryan Parker, at 315-386-7029 or by e-mail at parkerb@canton.edu.
All New York state, St. Lawrence County and SUNY health and safety protocols will continue to be followed, including mask wearing during workouts indoors. Showers remain closed. Everyone entering the building should do so through the main front doors by the fitness center.
