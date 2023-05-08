CANTON — More than 80 new nurses are expected to graduate from SUNY Canton this year. About half of the students who are completing their studies plan on remaining in the north country region, which will help offset the area’s critical need for qualified healthcare professionals. Such is the case for Nicole L. Neadom of Lisbon, who will start her new career as an emergency room nurse at Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center in Ogdensburg.

“During our clinicals, they allowed us to go to hospitals throughout St. Lawrence County,” she said. “I had an excellent experience with the nurses and the doctors at Claxton-Hepburn. Everyone was willing to work with me, even as a student.”

