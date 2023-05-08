CANTON — More than 80 new nurses are expected to graduate from SUNY Canton this year. About half of the students who are completing their studies plan on remaining in the north country region, which will help offset the area’s critical need for qualified healthcare professionals. Such is the case for Nicole L. Neadom of Lisbon, who will start her new career as an emergency room nurse at Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center in Ogdensburg.
“During our clinicals, they allowed us to go to hospitals throughout St. Lawrence County,” she said. “I had an excellent experience with the nurses and the doctors at Claxton-Hepburn. Everyone was willing to work with me, even as a student.”
Neadom works as a waitress at the Smokehouse in Madrid and is a SUNY Canton Physical Therapist Assistant program graduate. “It’s been nice because I feel like I can use the knowledge I had from being a PTA,” she said. “It rolls over to here.”
Nursing has been one of the top programs for non-traditional or returning students. Neadom said she became interested while looking for more career opportunities. “I probably won’t ever leave the area, but if I did move away, I know I could be a nurse in other places,” she said.
The most significant change she experienced returning to college was how much she needed to study. Neadom said she focused on time management and adapted to the program’s rigors while maintaining her family, work and social obligations.
“It’s not always easy, but we have a good group of teachers,” she said. “They are supportive, and they’re willing to help. It’s good to have a study group that can help you stay on track.”
Neadom’s success has gained the attention of several Nursing faculty members, including Lecturer Karlie B. French.
“Nicole’s intelligence and dedication have led her to great success in our program,” French said. “I have no doubt she will excel as a new graduate nurse at Claxton-Hepburn. The practice of preparing new nurses is very personal for the faculty here. Most of our graduates obtain jobs in our community and could one day even provide care to our loved ones.”
SUNY Canton’s two-year Registered Nursing program was created in 1966. The college’s four-year Bachelor of Science in Nursing program was founded in 2009. Most students enroll in the four-year program online while working as professional nurses to help advance their careers. The college offers a Nursing dual degree program as another way to earn a four-year degree. It also has a one-year certificate program to train Licensed Practical Nurses.
There are more than 100 students enrolled in all the nursing programs within the School of Science, Health and Criminal Justice. The programs have continuing accreditation through the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing.
