Honors Convocation named for former nursing faculty member

SUNY Canton Nursing Professor Emerita Paula Bouchard Jacques is the namesake of this year’s Honors Convocation Celebration. Jacques is pictured in one of the college’s nursing labs. SUNY Canton photo

CANTON — SUNY Canton Provost Peggy A. De Cooke announced that the 2023 Honors Convocation Celebration would be named in honor of a retired nursing faculty member.

“It is my great pleasure to announce the upcoming Paula Bouchard Jacques Honors Convocation at SUNY Canton,” De Cooke said. “Professor Emerita Jacques developed a great camaraderie with, and earned tremendous respect from, her coworkers both in the Nursing program and college-wide.”

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.