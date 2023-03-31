SUNY Canton hosting spring open house on April 29

CANTON — SUNY Canton invites prospective students and their families to attend a Spring Open House from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 29.
Visitors can take a tour, meet with faculty, and speak with admissions and financial aid representatives.
Updated: March 31, 2023 @ 10:24 am
CANTON — SUNY Canton invites prospective students and their families to attend a Spring Open House from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 29.
Visitors can take a tour, meet with faculty, and speak with admissions and financial aid representatives.
“Guests can see our incredible new facilities, including our Center for Criminal Justice, Intelligence and Cybersecurity (CJIC) in the renovated Dana Hall, as well as our recently launched Dog Floor, which allows students to live with their canine companions,” said Executive Director of Enrollment Melissa J. Evans.
The CJIC has been designated a Center of Excellence by the National Security Agency and features state-of-the-art classrooms, laboratories and other learning spaces. The Dog Floor builds upon the popularity of the long-running pet-friendly residence hall, which has allowed small animals, such as cats, rabbits, fish and hamsters on campus since 1997.
All visitors are encouraged to register in advance at canton.edu, but walk-ins are welcome. Those who cannot attend the Open House can schedule a personalized tour by contacting the Admissions Office at (800) 388-7123 or admissions@canton.edu.
