SUNY Canton hosting spring open house on April 29

CANTON — SUNY Canton invites prospective students and their families to attend a Spring Open House from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 29.

Visitors can take a tour, meet with faculty, and speak with admissions and financial aid representatives.

