CANTON — SUNY Canton invites prospective students and families to attend one of three Open Houses this Fall.
The Saturday events will start at 9:15 a.m. on Oct. 22, Oct. 29 and Nov. 12. Guests can take a tour, meet with faculty, explore student support services, and speak with admissions and financial aid representatives. The final tour of the day will start at 3 p.m.
“We are excited to show visitors the incredible new facilities on campus and talk about our recently developed programs,” said Executive Director of Enrollment Melissa J. Evans. “The renovated Dana Hall, popular residential Esports Wing, and recently-opened Dog Floor are all a must-see.”
Visitors can also learn about more than 50 degrees, including new programs in Crime Analysis, Cybersecurity, Esports Management, and Forensic Criminology.
Dana Hall is home to the Center for Criminal Justice, Intelligence and Cybersecurity.
A $10 million upgrade to the building includes state-of-the-art classrooms, laboratories and other learning spaces. The Esports Wing and Dog Floor are one-of-a-kind living environments for students who are interested in competitive video gaming or who want to bring their canine companions to campus.
