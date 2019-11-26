CANTON — The baked butter and sweet potato aroma swirled through a row of three crock pots, two 25-pound turkeys and two large hams. Through double doors, the aroma enticed kitchen visitors into a dining room filled with salads and sides. Back in the kitchen, SUNY Canton senior Nardin Tengeng pulled dough from a large stock pot and placed medium mounds into a pan of hot oil. In a few minutes beignets were ready. And in a few minutes more, Thanksgiving dinner was served.
The sixth annual Thanksgiving gathering for SUNY Canton international students and those staying on campus for the university’s week-long break, brought over 60 people to the Suny Canton Alumni House on Stillman Drive Monday evening. A mix of hungry student-athletes, international students and university administrators and staff mingled throughout two floors of a packed Alumni House. Men’s basketball team members fueled up for a Tuesday afternoon game against St. Lawrence University, and other student-athletes packed leftovers for teammates and other international students who could not attend.
About six years ago, SUNY Canton Director of International Programs Erin Lassial and Ready Center Administrative Assistant Shelly Thompson hosted about 10 students for a Thanksgiving week dinner at Ms. Lassial’s parents’ home in Waddington. In the years that followed, the dinner that is meant to offer a sense of home and family to students unable to travel for break outgrew its original Waddington location.
Now hosted at the Alumni House, and organized by Ready Center staff, the dinner typically features traditional American Thanksgiving cuisine, as well as recipes prepared by international students. This year, Ms. Teneng, of Cameroon, fried beignets just before guests arrived. The experience, she said, is culturally valuable because most international students do not celebrate any kind of Thanksgiving in their home countries.
Senior Alex Tayou, also from Cameroon, said he was most excited for a taste of home in Ms. Tengeng’s beignets, but that the turkey was also an exciting option.
The consensus among the gathered guests was clear: The dinner reminds students they are not alone when campus is nearly empty, and the warm plates are expressions of a caring community.
Currently serving a total of about 50 international students from Australia, Canada, Cameroon, Pakistan, Gabon, Finland, Czech Republic, Brazil and the United Kingdom, staff from SUNY Canton’s International Program and the Ready Center are dedicated to meeting any and all needs of the students they serve — from filling out international paperwork and adjusting to life in the north country, to getting students career ready and stepping in as surrogate family members.
“We’ve approached this in a way, asking, if our children were far away, what would we want for them?” Ms. Lassail said. “These students are like family to us.”
That family- and community-oriented mentality, according to Ms. Lassail, is not limited to the International Office or the Ready Center; rather, the supportive mentality is institution-wide.
In his first Thanksgiving gathering at the Alumni House, SUNY Canton President Szi Szafran emphasized the importance of the event — and similar luncheons and tea times throughout the year — in fostering a “welcoming atmosphere.”
So welcoming, that Ms. Thompson has been endearingly referred to as “mom” for that last several years.
“I’ve found that my role on campus is to take care of others,” Ms. Thompson said. “These students show me such love, and they bring me so much pride. When they’re off to graduation, the tears come.”
Originally from Angola and a 2018 SUNY Canton graduate now pursuing a graduate degree from SUNY Potsdam, Jorge Nsundidi attended the Thanksgiving dinner as a proud alumnus.
“You want to be in a place where people want you,” Mr. Nsundidi said.
