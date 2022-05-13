CANTON — SUNY Canton will celebrate its 114th Commencement Ceremony at 10:30 a.m. Saturday in Roos House Convocation, Athletic and Recreation Center. Approximately 750 students are scheduled to graduate this year from the college’s programs, which range from one-year professional certificates to four-year bachelor’s degrees.
“At this ceremony we will honor your extraordinary accomplishments and the commitment of time and resources that students and families, as well as faculty and staff, have devoted to helping get us to this momentous place,” said SUNY Canton President Zvi Szafran in a message to graduates. “You should be very proud — I know we are.”
The college has reopened commencement to both students and their families. Masks will be available for those who have not received the COVID-19 vaccine. The in-person event will be live streamed for those who cannot attend. More information is available on the college’s commencement webpage.
Student speakers will include the year’s Outstanding Graduate Award Recipients.
Prior to commencement, graduates of the SUNY Canton Nursing programs will be recognized at special pinning ceremonies. The two-year RN ceremony will be held at 1 p.m. today, followed by the one-year LPN ceremony at 4. Both events are scheduled in the Roos House.
The week following, the college will recognize employee and other award recipients at the Faculty and Community Awards dinner. The invite-only event will be held at 5 p.m. Wednesday in the Roos House.
