CANTON — The SUNY Canton Center for Criminal Justice, Intelligence and Cybersecurity will host a series of dynamic presentations with a historical theme for its annual Law Enforcement Day.

The event, titled “Then and Now,” will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, March 27 in the college’s Richard W. Miller Campus Center Kingston Theater. The event is free and open to the public and will be streamed online.

