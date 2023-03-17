CANTON — The SUNY Canton Center for Criminal Justice, Intelligence and Cybersecurity will host a series of dynamic presentations with a historical theme for its annual Law Enforcement Day.
The event, titled “Then and Now,” will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, March 27 in the college’s Richard W. Miller Campus Center Kingston Theater. The event is free and open to the public and will be streamed online.
Law Enforcement Day allows students to connect what they are learning in the classroom to their chosen career field. Law enforcement professionals and the general public are also encouraged to attend for the opportunity to network with presenters, students and faculty.
Law Enforcement Day presentations include:
From 9 to 11 a.m. former SUNY Canton faculty member Steve Gilbert will present the case: State of New Jersey v. Bruno Richard Hauptman. Hauptman was tried for the kidnapping of Charles Lindbergh Jr. The presentation will be in a “you be the jury” fashion. Gilbert formerly taught numerous courses in the Criminal Investigation program, served 20 years in federal law enforcement and is a fellow in the Armed Forces Institute of Pathology in Forensic Sciences and Medicine.
From 11 a.m. to noon New York State Police Trooper Robert Larrabee will present on the history of the New York State Police. Larrabee has been a New York State trooper for almost 17 years. He stationed in Canton and is a member of the Contaminated Crime Scene Emergency Response Team, Collision Reconstruction Unit and Unmanned Aerial Systems (Drone) Unit. Larrabee is a field training officer, a patrol rifleman and an assistant recruiter.
From 1 to 3 p.m. Scott Aubin, accompanied by his Great Dane service dog, Grey, will be on hand to discuss the symptoms of unrecognized PTSD in law enforcement, first responders and veterans. He works with the New York Law Enforcement Assistance Program and has undergone traumatic experiences in his own life and will share his story. Aubin has previously presented on topics such as PTSD and suicide awareness for the NRA, as well as numerous universities, police academies, and schools across the country. Aubin was featured in an Emmy-nominated Mountain Lake PBS documentary, and has co-authored a book about his story, titled “Knot Today.”
