CANTON — SUNY Canton is a smart choice for adult learners according to Abound’s 2021 Top Adult Degree Directory.
College admissions professionals are increasingly recruiting nontraditional students and those who attended college but never completed a degree. In fall 2020, 31% of degree-seeking students at SUNY Canton were age 24 or older. Around 70% of that population study online during a traditional semester.
“Our strength in online programs and flexible learning options are the leading factors non-traditional college students choose SUNY Canton,” said Melissa J. Evans, executive director of enrollment. “We are also able to walk people through the process of applying to college whether they’ve been away for a few months or 10 years.”
Abound selected the college for its accessibility, affordability, acceleration, and advancement. The non-ranked directory mention came in addition to a slew of other listings denoting the college’s continuing excellence.
The most commonly listed programs were offered through the college’s new Center for Criminal Justice, Intelligence and Cybersecurity (CJIC). Criminal Justice Degree Hub ranked SUNY Canton third in the best criminal justice programs in New York. The website is an independent resource dedicated to providing useful and accurate information to those interested in the field.
Study.com, a website focused on making education accessible, released rankings for several of SUNY Canton’s programs, including:
The Bachelor of Technology in Homeland Security was the top selection in a list of 11 similar degrees. Study.com said it is the perfect program for criminal justice students seeking their bachelor’s degree or for those who have already obtained their associate degree. Students can choose from online courses or in-person classes and receive training in investigation and intelligence through the CJIC.
The Bachelor of Science in Legal Studies earned ninth place on a list of 21. The program allows students internship opportunities with law firms. Students can also earn a law degree in six years through its three plus three arrangement with the University at Buffalo School of Law.
The college was also featured on a list of Best Bachelor of Criminal Justice Degrees, earning a 47th place ranking. Students can opt for one of several four-year programs in the field, including the popular Bachelor of Technology in Criminal Justice: Law Enforcement Leadership and Bachelor of Technology in Criminal Investigation programs. Faculty from the CJIC also recently created a Bachelor of Science in Forensic Criminology.
Intelligent.com, a website designed to assist students with their pre-college journey by ranking colleges and programs across the country using aggregated publicly available data, ranked three of the college’s online programs:
The Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance was ranked 14 out of 45.
The Bachelor of Science in Emergency Management was ranked 43 out of 60.
The Bachelor of Technology in Homeland Security was ranked 47 out of 63.
The website released ranks for these three programs and one other in a previous announcement.
