SUNY Canton management faculty member wins award

From left, SUNY Canton Professor Charles R. Fenner receiving the 2023 Business Faculty of the Year award from International Accreditation Council for Business Education President Patrick Hafford. SUNY Canton

 Corporate Visual Services

CANTON — SUNY Canton Professor Charles R. Fenner, Ph.D., recently won the International Accreditation Council for Business Education (IACBE) 2023 Business Faculty of the Year Award.

Fenner, who has taught in the college’s Management program since 2006, received the accolade at the recent IACBE annual conference following a nomination from Distinguished Teaching Professor Maureen P. Maiocco, Ed.D.

