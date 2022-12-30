SUNY Canton named ‘Best Esports College’

Garrett Bresett of Ogdensburg prepares to play League of Legends in SUNY Canton’s Esports Arena. Bresett is a Cybersecurity major and a member of the college’s team. SUNY Canton photo

CANTON — SUNY Canton is continuing its exceptional reputation as a leader in esports.

The National Collegiate Scouting Association (NCSA) recently noted SUNY Canton in its Best Colleges for Esports list. The college was 33 on the public list of 100 entries and boasted the lowest tuition of any university. The organization analyzed more than 250 colleges with esports programs from across the country to develop a list designed to help prospective students and student-athletes.

