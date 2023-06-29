SUNY Canton names new VP for strategic relations and communications

SUNY Canton President Zvi Szafran recently announced that Lenore VanderZee of Canton has been appointed as SUNY Canton’s first Vice President for Strategic Relations and Communications. SUNY Canton photo

CANTON — Lenore VanderZee, Ph.D., has been appointed as SUNY Canton’s first Vice President for Strategic Relations and Communications. She has served in various leadership roles at the college since 2013.

According to SUNY Canton President Zvi Szafran, the new position reflects the expansion of VanderZee’s duties involving economic development and entrepreneurship.

