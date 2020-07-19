CANTON — SUNY Canton has established a new scholarship for St. Lawrence County residents who have worked to help the community during the pandemic or have been impacted economically.
The “In Gratitude Scholarship” is an award up to $1,000 per year and preference will be given to applicants who fall into one of three categories:
Essential workers, including, but not limited to, medical, grocery and restaurant personnel.
Those who have suffered a financial hardship because of the pandemic, such as job loss or income reduction.
Volunteers who have served the community during the crisis.
“This is a way to show our appreciation to everyone who worked to keep us safe and healthy, as well as support our neighbors facing economic challenges brought on by COVID-19,” said President Zvi Szafran. “And as a college of access, we are always looking for opportunities to make college more affordable, especially now.”
Eligible applicants must be St. Lawrence County residents and can enroll either full or part-time in any one of the college’s more than 50 degree options, including new programs in Crime Analysis, Forensic Criminology, Esports Management, and Early Childhood Care and Management. They must also meet the admissions requirements for their intended program, among other criteria.
“We want to assist the local workforce in obtaining the skills needed to achieve their career goals in whatever field they wish to pursue,” said Admissions Director Melissa J. Evans. “This is a fantastic opportunity for anyone who has considered earning a degree but was apprehensive because of the cost.”
The award is renewable for up to four years, and Evans said that those interested in applying should send an email to admissions@canton.edu for more information.
Along with the In Gratitude scholarship, the college is launching a “Discover SUNY Canton” award for out-of-state students to study in an online program. As SUNY’s leader in distance education, the college currently offers 22 online degrees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.