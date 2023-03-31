SUNY Canton offers security guard training, other new initiatives through CREST Center

CANTON — SUNY Canton’s Career Ready Education and Success Training (CREST) Center will be offering New York State Security Guard classes in April.
The New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services-approved course will run from 4 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, April 4, and Thursday, April 6, in Dana Hall room 138a. It is offered as a part of the St. Lawrence County-David Sullivan Law Enforcement Academy at SUNY Canton and will be presented by former University Police Chief and current college Lecturer Alan P. Mulkin. The course costs $75 per person. To sign up, please visit the Security Guard Training registration portal.
New York State requires the 8-hour training as the first step in obtaining a security guard registration card. Students will gain a general overview of the duties and responsibilities of the position by studying topics including legal powers and limitations, emergency situations, communications and public relations, access control, ethics and conduct.
It prepares students for the State’s security guard training examination.
The CREST Center is also offering an ongoing Responding to Emergencies series which leads to certifications in Blood Borne Pathogens, CPR, and first aid certification. Courses range between $20 and $50.
Both new programs join the CREST Center’s established Commercial Driver’s License program as premiere extended studies options offered in the North Country.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.