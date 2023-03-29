SUNY Canton offers security guard training

SUNY Canton Lecturer Alan P. Mulkin will be leading the college’s security guard training classes beginning at 4 p.m. April 4 in Dana Hall room 138a. Mulkin is the former University Police chief and former Village of Canton chief of police. SUNY Canton photo

CANTON — SUNY Canton’s Career Ready Education and Success Training (CREST) Center will be offering New York State Security Guard classes in April.

The New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services-approved course will run from 4 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, April 4, and Thursday, April 6, in Dana Hall room 138a. It is offered as a part of the St. Lawrence County-David Sullivan Law Enforcement Academy at SUNY Canton and will be presented by former University Police Chief and current college Lecturer Alan P. Mulkin. The course costs $75 per person. To sign up, please visit the Security Guard Training registration portal.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.