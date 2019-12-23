CANTON — Students from SUNY Canton’s American Institute of Steel Construction Steel Bridge Team are making preparations to host the 2020 Upstate New York Regional Competition.
“Our dedicated students from the Canino School of Engineering Technology are committed to making this competition a success,” said Steel Bridge Team Advisor Paul D. Hitchman, who also works as an instructional support associate for the Civil and Environmental Engineering program. “In addition to designing a competition-ready bridge, the students are handling the majority of the logistics and planning.”
The two-day event will begin April 23 with the main competition running from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 24 in the Roos House Convocation, Athletic and Recreation Center. During the event, each team will rapidly assemble their steel bridge, which has to meet strict guidelines dictated by the American Institute of Steel Construction. Each bridge will then be test loaded with steel weights to determine its strength and rigidity. The end goal is to display the most economical and aesthetically pleasing entry. The competition is free and open to spectators, with a special invitation extended to alumni.
“The team is exceptionally eager to compete on our home turf,” said Kimberly Collins, a member of the team and the regional student steel bridge competition event planner. “We’ve designed a special event to showcase our campus and its unique academic programs.”
SUNY Canton’s team has done exceptionally well in the upstate regional meet with 15 first-place finishes in its 25-year run. Following a series of regional competitions, American Institute of Steel Construction will hold a national competition of the best entries. The college landed a first-place finish in both the regional and national competition in 2009. In 2018, the college picked up a second-place win at regionals and a ninth-place finish at nationals.
Student members of SUNY Canton’s team include:
Israel Akande, an Engineering Science 2+2 major from Albany.
Mark Antonik, a Civil and Environmental Engineering Technology major from Auburn.
Jaden Caldwell, a Mechanical Engineering Technology major from Canton.
Laura Clements, a Mechatronics Technology major from Cazenovia.
Kimberly Collins, a Mechanical Engineering Technology major from Saranac Lake. Collins serves as the team’s Vice President.
John Drews, a Civil and Environmental Engineering Technology major from Sound Beach. Drews serves as the team’s Senator.
Brett Hall, a Civil and Environmental Engineering Technology major from Plattsburgh.
Dale Harris, a Civil and Environmental Engineering Technology major from Dundee. Harris serves as the team’s Vice President.
Forest Hathaway, a Civil and Environmental Engineering Technology major from Fine. Hathaway serves as the team’s Treasurer.
Grant Heath, a Civil and Environmental Engineering Technology major from Holsworthy.
Kyle Lorey, a Mechanical Engineering Technology major from Corning. Lorey serves as the team’s President.
Calvin McPheeters, a Mechanical Engineering Technology major from Springfield.
Hannah Nicholas, a Civil and Environmental Engineering Technology major from Newport News.
Devin Nusbaum, a Civil and Environmental Engineering Technology major from Albany.
Sara O’Duffy, a Mechanical Engineering Technology major from Lakeville. O’Duffy serves as the team’s Secretary.
Christian Ransom, a Mechanical Engineering Technology major from Hogansburg.
Zane Rauschmeier, a Mechanical Engineering Technology major from Endicott.
Eric Roach, a Mechanical Engineering Technology major from Mooers.
Stephen Schermerhorn, a Civil and Environmental Engineering Technology major from Cicero.Schermerhorn serves as the team’s Project Manager.
Kaitlyn Trusty, a Civil and Environmental Engineering Technology major from Blauvelt.
Tanner Valcour, a Civil Engineering Technology major from Ogdensburg.
Thomas Ventiquattro, an Engineering Science 2+2 major from Burke.
Benjamin York, a Mechanical Engineering Technology major from Auburn.
The team launched a website with detailed information about the competition. Students have also issued update newsletters, or mailers, to each participating university.
