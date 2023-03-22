Micro Course Mondays return

SUNY Director of Career Services Julie A. Parkman teaches students how to dress for the jobs they want during a Micro Course Monday session. SUNY Canton photo

CANTON — A series of free weekly trainings is gaining traction at SUNY Canton.

Originally designed as an extension of the college’s Microcredential initiative, Micro Course Mondays are attracting a following among students, faculty and staff members. Topics presented by on-campus experts have included mindful and intentional living, active shooter response, and how to build a resume for today’s job market.

