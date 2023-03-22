CANTON — A series of free weekly trainings is gaining traction at SUNY Canton.
Originally designed as an extension of the college’s Microcredential initiative, Micro Course Mondays are attracting a following among students, faculty and staff members. Topics presented by on-campus experts have included mindful and intentional living, active shooter response, and how to build a resume for today’s job market.
“As we expand our microcredential offerings, we wanted to develop trainings on specific topics of interest applicable to the entire campus,” said Assistant Dean Elizabeth A. Brown. “These are shorter than a traditional non-credit microcredential and will continue to expand based on campus interest.”
The most popular courses attract as many as 20 attendees a week and are offered in-person or online. Each class results in a digital badge suitable for inclusion on a resume or co-curricular transcript. Micro Course Mondays will continue over the summer break, starting with a series of food-specific sessions offered in Chaney Dining Center. These new courses will be open to community members and alumni.
“Our Micro Courses are a valuable way for individuals to enhance their knowledge, demonstrate their expertise to employers and stay up to date in rapidly evolving fields,” said SUNY Canton Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Peggy A. De Cooke. “They provide our educators and professionals with a convenient way to reach new audiences and provide learners with the most up-to-date skills in their field of interest.”
During a recent Dress for Success course, some students donned their professional attire as a demonstration. Homeland Security major Tyler H. Fuentes of Monroe came in new business attire suitable for an interview. Criminal Investigation major Darlene A. Anselm of White Plains wore a dark suit with minimal jewelry, exemplifying the guidelines illustrated by Director of Career Services Julie A. Parkman.
“Your appearance is the first thing a potential employer will notice about you,” Parkman said. “When you dress nicely, you are more likely to feel confident and self-assured. It can help you to project a positive attitude and demonstrate your enthusiasm for the job.”
Micro Courses are offered at 3 p.m. each Monday in Dana Hall Room 228. The weekly topics are sent out via campus email and announced on the college’s social media accounts.
