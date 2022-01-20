SUNY Canton president recognizes COVID testing volunteers for ‘Roosponding’

Pictured is Erin E. Lassial, SUNY Canton director of international programs, seated at her desk with her “Roosponding” trophy in the foreground. SUNY Canton photo

CANTON — SUNY Canton President Zvi Szafran has recognized faculty, staff and administration members for aiding in college-wide COVID-19 testing.

Approximately 114 employees volunteered to help the college conduct more than 43,500 tests since the fall 2020 semester. The college uses a pooled saliva test developed by Quadrant Biosciences and SUNY Upstate Medical University. The operation necessitates significant staffing to register those being tested, collect and label specimens, transport medical samples to the lab in Syracuse, in addition to overall coordination and planning. In total, employees contributed more than 3,000 hours to the program.

“There were so many people who were quick to volunteer and help us conduct our testing,” said SUNY Canton President Zvi Szafran. “It’s been a herculean task, and we are so proud of the people who stepped up. We felt a presidential citation was in order to recognize everyone’s efforts.”

Previously, Szafran recognized three employees with Meritorious Service Awards for coordinating the massive testing program.

Among the employees to receive the presidential citation and a trophy for “Roosponding” were:

Nicodeme F. Auguste, Assistant Director of College Housing

Amber L. Baines, Special Events Coordinator

Brittaney A. Barr, Information Services Operations Assistant

D. Anthony Beane, Veterinary Science Technology Professor (retired)

Erin E. Bechtel, Athletics Office Assistant 2

Mark R. Bickelhaupt, Telecommunications Manager

Courtney B. Bish, Vice President for Student Affairs and Dean of Students

Rebecca L. Blackmon, Academic Affairs Administrative Assistant

Alexander G. Boak, Head Men’s Ice Hockey Coach

Miranda Britt, Professional Tutor

Robert Bruce, Assistant Director of Student Activities, Involvement, and Leadership

Jamie L. Burgess, Director of Alumni Engagement and Communications

Brooke M. Bush, Nursing Instructional Support Associate

Renee L. Campbell, Assistant to the Provost

Sarah Chamberlain, Associate Director of Residence Life

Chelsea Chase, Associate Director of Admissions

Lisa E. Colbert, Criminal Justice Associate Professor of Practice

Derek L. Converse, Environmental Health and Safety Coordinator

Kerrie L. Cooper, Director of Financial Aid (retired)

Theresa C. Corbine, Information Services Instructional Support Specialist

Amanda L. Crump, Interim Director of the One Hop Shop

Michelle Currier, Forensic Criminology Associate Professor

Ronda L. Curtis, Systems Analyst Programmer

Peggy A. De Cooke, Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs

Brenda L. Dean, Canino School of Engineering Technology Administrative Assistant

Amanda L. Deckert, Assistant Director of Human Resources

Patricia Endres, Student Success Mentor

Kyle R. Fennell, Coordinator of Communications and Technologies Enrollment

Marela Fiacco, Associate Professor and Health Care Management Chair

Tina M. Flanagan, Human Resources Benefits Coordinator

Douglas O. Frary, Cleaner

Nichole M. Fullerton, Catering and Dining Specialist

Elizabeth F. Gravlin, Director of Annual Giving and Advancement Services

James L. Hamilton, Chemistry Adjunct Instructor

Neil A. Haney, Mechanical Engineering Technology Instructional Support Associate

Patrick Harrington, Director of Roos House, Head Men’s Lacrosse Coach

Nathaniel Hart, Assistant Athletic Director for Communications and Marketing

Sara Hartman, Development Officer

Cullen Haskins, Mechanical Engineering Technology Lecturer

Rosemarie C. Heisse, College Physician

Lorraine Honeyghan, Smith Hall Residence Director

Jennifer Hynes, Health Services Licensed Practical Nurse

Lashawanda Ingram, Director of Diversity and Orientation

Mary J. James, Business Office Staff Assistant and Financial Analyst

Jennifer A. Jones, Canino School of Engineering Technology Administrative Assistant

Corey J. Jordan, Campus Store Director

Joseph A. Kelly, Head Janitor

John M. Kennedy, Director of Residence Life

Kathryn L. Kennedy, Assistant Director of Career Services

Gregory E. Kie, Senior Media Relations Manager

Brian E. Kurish, University Police Lieutenant

David LaBaff, Head Women’s Hockey Coach

Phil K. Lamarche, Humanities Associate Professor

Erin E. Lassial, Director of International Programs

Heather C. Lauzon, Student Accessibility Services Administrative Assistant 1

Johanna M. Lee, Executive Director of the Learning Commons

Priscilla L. Collins, Director of Student Activities, Involvement, and Leadership

Peggy S. Levato, Director of Major Gifts and Philanthropy Advisor (retired)

Farren C. Lobdell, Director of Wellness Promotions

Mary O. Loomis, Veterinary Science Technology Professor

Rose Lucidi, Head Women’s Soccer Coach

Sarah H. Maneely, Financial Aid Counselor

Bethany A. Martin, Director of Purchasing

Christina L. Martin, Early Childhood Lecturer and Student Teacher Coordinator

Patrick Martin, Assistant Athletic Director for NCAA Compliance

Patrick S. Massaro, Director of CREST Center and Veterans Coordinator

Karen McAuliffe, College Association Human Resource and Administrative Manager

Robin McClellan, Mechanical Engineering Technology Adjunct Instructor

Jennifer S. McDonald, Physical Therapist Assistant Program Professor

Daniel McLane, Social Sciences Lecturer

Melinda Miller, Director of Counseling

Teresa Minckler, Associate Director of Athletics

Molly A. Mott, Associate Provost for Innovations

Alan P. Mulkin, University Police Chief

Graham Northup, Criminal Justice Instructional Support Assistant

Sean T. O’Brien, Humanities Associate Professor

Bryan M. O’Connor, Athletic Facilities Assistant

Diane J. Para, Sports Management Professor

Bryan D. Parker, Fitness Center Director

Julie A. Parkman, Director of Career Services

Timothy Penrod, Head Men’s Soccer Coach

Vicki E. Perrine, Health Care Management Lecturer

Amanda L. Persons, Health Services Physician Assistant

Kelly R. Peterson, Criminal Investigation Assistant Professor

Stephanie Petkovsek, History Lecturer and UUP Canton Chapter President

Anne Reilly, Physical Therapist Assistant Program Instructional Support Associate

Amanda D. Rowley, Assistant to the Vice President for Administration

Shiva Senthil, Head Men’s Basketball Coach

Whitney Sharlow, Canton College Foundation Accounting Assistant

James L. Sheppard, Personal Counseling Center Counselor

Randy B. Sieminski, Director of Athletics

Brian teRiele, Facilities Management Project Site Representative

Richard (R.J.) Thayer, Director of Student Affairs Technology

Tracey L. Thompson, Vice President for Advancement

Adam Todd, Head Women’s Lacrosse Coach

Melissa Tulip, Business Office Budget Officer

Geoffrey C.S. VanderWoude, Director of Development and Planned Giving

Lenore VanderZee, Executive Director for University Relations

Barry W. Walch, Funeral Services Administration Adjunct Instructor

Sandra Walker, Canton College Foundation Administrative Assistant 1

Megan Warren, Business Office Office Assistant 2

Kristin M. Weston, Health Services Nurse Practitioner

Shanna White, Director of Health Services

Leah M. Worden, Nursing Assistant Professor

Michaela J. Young, Executive Assistant to the President

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.