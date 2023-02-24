SUNY Canton professor selected for Distinguished Teaching Professorship

SUNY Canton Early Childhood Professor Maureen P. Maiocco, Ed.D., was recently named a State University of New York Distinguished Teaching Professor. SUNY Canton photo

CANTON — The State University of New York has selected SUNY Canton Professor Maureen P. Maiocco, Ed.D., for induction into the Distinguished Academy. Maiocco received the title of Distinguished Teaching Professor, signifying her as the highest-ranking faculty member at the college.

“Dr. Maiocco is a respected and beloved educator who teaches her students to be caring, attentive, and dedicated professionals,” said SUNY Canton President Zvi Szafran. “She leads by example and wants graduates to focus on their own students’ holistic knowledge and well-being. Her hands-on and applied techniques prepare students with confidence for when they begin in their classrooms.”

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.